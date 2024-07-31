Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Inside SPQR: The volatile origin story of Ponsonby Rd’s most famous restaurant

Joanna Wane
By
13 mins to read
SPQR's three founding partners took a big gamble in 1992 when they opened a neighbourhood bar and eatery on a "desolate, windswept" stretch of Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Alex Burton

SPQR's three founding partners took a big gamble in 1992 when they opened a neighbourhood bar and eatery on a "desolate, windswept" stretch of Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Alex Burton

In 1992, an English cinematographer, a Danish producer and an Italian restaurateur walked into a bar – and changed the face of Ponsonby. Stuart Dryburgh and wife Dorthe Scheffman were the money, Johnny Caracciolo

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle