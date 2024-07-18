Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland restaurant SPQR tipped into liquidation for tax arrears, owes more than $2 million overall

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Iconic Ponsonby restaurant SPQR was placed into liquidation last week. Photo / Alex Burton

Iconic Ponsonby restaurant SPQR was placed into liquidation last week. Photo / Alex Burton

The first liquidator’s report on iconic Auckland restaurant SPQR shows the business owed more than $2 million to Inland Revenue and other creditors.

The Ponsonby Rd establishment was placed into liquidation last Thursday by special resolution of the shareholders and is no longer trading.

Christopher McCullagh and Stephen Lawrence of PKF Corporate Recovery & Insolvency were appointed liquidators.

According to the liquidator’s report, the IRD had served a statutory demand on SPQR for tax arrears, but it was unable to pay the debt or negotiate a repayment arrangement.

SPQR owes the IRD $1,484,423 in payroll taxes and GST.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Staff are owed $144,664 in wages and holiday pay, the report said.

Unsecured creditors are owed just over $616,000.

These include Auckland Council, ACC, Genesis Energy, Spark, Windcave and Asahi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Owner Chris Rupe said he was “really sorry for the current situation” in a statement last week.

“Thanks so much for your understanding, Aucklanders. I know you loyally share the love I’ve had for SPQR for the past 27 years. In the meantime, please spread your patronage around other locally-owned hospo businesses and show your support for the challenging but highly rewarding job they do.”

SPQR opened in 1992 and was originally owned by cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and film-maker Dorthe Scheffmann.

The restaurant has hosted famous faces including Mick Jagger and Duran Duran.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business