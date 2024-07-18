Iconic Ponsonby restaurant SPQR was placed into liquidation last week. Photo / Alex Burton

Iconic Ponsonby restaurant SPQR was placed into liquidation last week. Photo / Alex Burton

The first liquidator’s report on iconic Auckland restaurant SPQR shows the business owed more than $2 million to Inland Revenue and other creditors.

The Ponsonby Rd establishment was placed into liquidation last Thursday by special resolution of the shareholders and is no longer trading.

Christopher McCullagh and Stephen Lawrence of PKF Corporate Recovery & Insolvency were appointed liquidators.

According to the liquidator’s report, the IRD had served a statutory demand on SPQR for tax arrears, but it was unable to pay the debt or negotiate a repayment arrangement.

SPQR owes the IRD $1,484,423 in payroll taxes and GST.