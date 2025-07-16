Advertisement
Are the Reserve Bank’s employee benefits gold standard or pretty standard?

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Wellington Business Editor Jenée Tibshraeny explains Orr wanted $1 billion plus for the next five years, which his board deemed excessive.
THE FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank offers employees five weeks’ annual leave, 15 days’ wellness leave and a $500 wellness allowance.
  • Employees took an average of 7.42 wellness days last year, half of their entitlement.
  • The bank’s operating budget is $155 million, down from $200m last fiscal year.

The Reserve Bank’s employee perks sounded pretty cushy last week when the New Zealand Taxpayer’s Union painted the place as a “wellness retreat”.

The public sector organisation offers employees scope to work from home, an $800 contribution to setting up a home office, a $500-a-year wellness allowance, five

