Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Reserve Bank assistant governors quit amid restructure, as Nicola Willis limits bank’s funding boost

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Simone Robbers is the third executive to leave the Reserve Bank in six weeks. Photo / Greg Bowker

Simone Robbers is the third executive to leave the Reserve Bank in six weeks. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is losing two assistant governors following Adrian Orr’s resignation as governor, amid a restructuring of its executive leadership team.

The bank (RBNZ) on Thursday announced its general manager of strategy, engagement and sustainability, Simone Robbers, would leave in May after six years in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy