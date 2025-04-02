But, a few hours later on March 5 – the day before the conference – the announcement ended up being made.

Another document details a list of questions Willis’ press secretary said media might ask, as well as some suggested answers.

A line of questioning Willis was prepped to answer included: “Did you ever have disagreements with Adrian Orr?”

The press secretary advised Willis to respond: “I’m not going to discuss what happens in meetings that discuss confidential and sensitive matters.”

The press secretary suggested a follow-up question could be: “Did the governor ever raise his voice with you?”

Willis was advised to respond, “As I’ve said, my relationship with Adrian Orr was professional. It’s not appropriate for me to comment further on meetings that discussed sensitive and confidential matters.”

Separately, screenshots of texts between Willis and her press secretary show she told the press secretary not to discuss the nature of her meeting with Orr on February 24, not to even say it was a “catch up”.

“Do not give the purpose of the meeting,” Willis said.

Coming back to the questions and answers, Willis was advised to say she didn’t ask Orr to resign.

If asked whether his resignation was linked to the envelope of funding the Government gives the Reserve Bank every five years, or the fact Willis opposed her predecessor reappointing Orr to a second five-year term as governor, Willis was advised to say, “Not that I’m aware of”.

While Orr hasn’t spoken publicly since his resignation, Quigley has said he resigned for “personal reasons”.

Commentators have been speculating that it could be linked to Willis wanting to cut the Reserve Bank’s funding.

She spoke to the Herald about this shortly before Orr’s resignation, while negotiations with the Reserve Bank board over funding were still under way.

Observers have also speculated Orr might have resigned over the fact Willis wanted the Reserve Bank to loosen the way it regulates banks, by allowing them to hold less capital than is currently planned.

Orr was a fierce proponent of making banks hold more capital – even if it eroded their profits – to make them stronger.

However, Willis thought the rules could be making it harder and more expensive to borrow from banks, so in August revealed, via the Herald, that she was open to making the Reserve Bank change its rules.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank board announced it would review the rules, which have a seven-year phase-in period until 2028.

Willis wasn’t briefed on answering questions related to bank capital.

She was told to say she had confidence in the Reserve Bank board. If asked if she had confidence in Orr, Willis was advised to say, “Yes. I’m confident he discharged his obligations under the Reserve Bank Act and that is consistent with the advice I received from the board.”

Separately, screenshots of text messages exchanged between Willis and her press secretary show she was advised to avoid a part of the Parliament building, known as “the tiles”, where media are allowed to question MPs.

The text was sent after Willis and the press secretary exchanged notes over a question asked, after Willis had already answered questions in person, about whether Orr’s resignation had anything to do with negotiations over the amount of funding the Government gave the Reserve Bank.

The Herald has tried to contact Orr for comment.

