Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Gig economy on trial as Uber fights drivers’ employee status – Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Uber went to the Supreme Court this week to challenge a ruling that four drivers were employees. Photo / Getty Images

Sasha Borissenko
Opinion by Sasha Borissenko
Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry
THE FACTS

  • About 400,000 gig workers make up 20% of the workforce
  • A legal fight between four Uber drivers and the rideshare company went to the Supreme Court this week
  • A government bill introduced last month seeks to clarify who an employee is

Last week marked six years since I started this column as a freelancer. It’s been a delight, honour, and privilege, and I’m as surprised as anyone to find there’s never been a shortage of legal issues to froth over. But I digress.

Popular among millennials (or the burnout

Save

