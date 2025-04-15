Reserve Bank loses millions in funding under new deal with Government

Reserve Bank of NZ acting governor Christian Hawkesby. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank will have its funding dramatically reduced over the next five years after reaching a new funding deal with the Government.

In a statement, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the deal worked out at about $150 million in annual operating spending - 25% less than the $200m budgeted for this year.

In order to preserve its independence, the Reserve Bank is kept out of the annual government budget cycle. Instead, its board negotiates five year funding agreements with the finance minister.

Willis said that the bank had initially requested $1.03b over the next five years.

“Treasury advised me that that amount did not represent good value for money,” Willis said.