With its caramelised top, creamy centre and no-fuss method, Basque cheesecake is a perfectly imperfect dessert.
Traditionally, a Basque cake doesn’t require any dressing up, but a few berries can enhance its appeal. It would make for an absolute showstopper at a Mother’s Day brunch. This cake also remains delicious for two or three days afterwards.
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line the base and sides of a 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Place the cream cheese in a large bowl and beat until smooth. Add the yoghurt, sugar, zest, and vanilla seeds and mix until combined and creamy.
- In a small bowl, combine the cornflour with a bit of cream and mix until smooth. Next, incorporate the remaining cream and whisk in the eggs. Pour this mixture into the cream cheese mixture, beating until smooth. Avoid overbeating, as this will create air bubbles.
- Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 50 minutes or until set. A slight wobble in the centre is acceptable; it will set as it cooks.
- Allow to cool in the tin, then refrigerate until needed.
- Serve as is or with a few berries.