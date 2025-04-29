Contributing editor Dan Ahwa hits the reset button with a vitamin C IV infusion and Healite II Therapy at The Face Place.

Medical disclaimer: IV infusions at The Face Place are administered by highly trained registered nurses. Each treatment includes a comprehensive consultation and pre-treatment blood tests are recommended to ensure each client meets the requirements for a safe and effective treatment. Blood tests can be completed through the client’s GP or at The Face Place. Individual results may vary.

The promise

This combined treatment harnesses the power of concentrated LED light therapy for the face to promote a healthy glow, coupled with the energy-promising power of a vitamin C IV infusion administered by highly trained registered nurses.

Part spa treatment, part wellness treatment, this experience offers skin support and holistic support.

Replacing The Face Place’s previously used Omnilux light therapy, the newly added Healite II machine is supercharged to promote a broad spectrum of benefits (think skin rejuvenation, acne treatment and pain relief) thanks to the addition of 1800 LED lights that deeply penetrate the skin at wavelengths of 830, 633 and 415 nanometres.

The practice

It’s recommended you arrive at least 10 minutes before your appointment to fill out any necessary forms (the hyper-organised may like to complete these prior – the clinic will email this before your confirmed appointment) and ideally on a day when you don’t have too much on. You’ll want to take it easy pre and post-treatment, especially if, like me, this is your first time getting an IV infusion.

The Face Place opened its slick Quay St premises just over a year ago and the vibe on entry is clean and warm, with a welcome from friendly staff.

I was greeted by registered nurse Marilou, who walked me to her office where she explained what to expect from the treatment and welcomed any questions or concerns I might have. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For those who are claustrophobic, be prepared; your head is fully covered during the treatment, but every care is taken to ensure you don’t feel overwhelmed.

The treatment is tailored to suit the needs of every individual, and when the treatment was first launched in February this year, pre-treatment blood tests were mandatory. Now, these are recommended instead of mandated, however, the clinic is supportive of clients wanting to take that extra precaution.

After the comprehensive consultation with Marilou, I was taken to another room to meet her colleague and skin team leader, Lauren, who would be taking me through the Healite Therapy procedure. Because the two treatments work in tandem, Marilou and Lauren were on hand to ensure my comfort.

I undressed my top half only and lay down on the bed, where Lauren positioned the Healite II machine over my head. She gave my entire face a soothing deep cleanse before placing a pair of goggles to protect my eyes when the machine was switched on.

At the same time, Marilou proceeded to activate my vitamin C IV drip. I was administered the lowest dose of 2.5mg.

To help make the experience feel more premium (and less like you’re in hospital), Lauren proceeded to massage my neck and shoulders. The entire treatment lasts about 45 minutes.

The price

The initial vitamin C Infusion consultation and treatment costs from $300 for 75 minutes. A Healite II standalone treatment is $140, but added to any skin or injectables appointment, as it was in my case, it comes down to $80.

The place Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Face Place’s custom-built clinic is located at Level 2, 152 Quay St, Auckland. A second clinic is located at Level 1/10 Northcroft St, Takapuna. Thefaceplace.co.nz

The verdict

As someone who is always curious to try anything that is aimed at promoting wellness and making me feel less tired, this treatment was perfect for me. I could feel the benefits of the infusion for the rest of the day and the day after.

A treatment like this would be especially good when you are feeling a bit run down and need a pick-me-up, or if you know you will be coming into a hectic period (such as a wedding, a major work presentation etc).

There’s also evidence* of the anti-inflammatory effects of IV infusions for those dealing with chronic illnesses.

By adding on the benefits of the Healite II, I was impressed at how seamlessly both treatments work and how the staff were attentive at all times to ensure I had an experience worth coming back for.

One thing to note: it’s important you eat and drink plenty of water before the treatment and afterwards, and to keep your energy levels up with good, healthy food.

I’d also encourage more men to try this treatment – while many are seeing the benefits of self-care, this is great for those high-performing guys who need to regulate their nervous system and invest in a treatment that will enhance their ability to stay focused and zen.

More beauty

From test drives to ask the beauty editor.

We’re Back! Nominate Your Favourite Products Now In The 2025 Viva Beauty Awards. Our annual curation of the best in beauty is back for 2025. Who will take out the top spot? Keep your eyes peeled for every update coming soon to Viva.co.nz.

So/Spa’s Mother’s Day Menu, Reviewed: A Welcome Treat For Tired Mums. Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti experiences a full-body revival at So/Spa.

Going Grey, Gracefully? Expert-Approved Styles To Try If You Have Silver Or Grey Hair. Plus two stylists share hot tips on the best way to care for and condition grey hair.

Appearance Medicine’s Vibe Shift: Here’s What You Need To Know About ‘Undetectable Aesthetics’. Forget over-filled, frozen faces. The 2025 beauty aesthetic favours a more ‘natural’ look.