A bold lipstick can do many things — instill confidence, make impact. It can also just be fun.

The “lipstick effect” is well-documented, or the power of lipstick to boost our mood or express our emotions depending on the shade we choose.

Below, we round up a spectrum of high-impact shades, from bold plums to vermilion reds, all of which are sure to unleash confidence no matter which outfit they’re paired with.