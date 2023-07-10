This gravity-defying treatment is touted as a no-needles alternative to Botox. Deputy editor Johanna Thornton took it for a test drive.

The promise

An advanced facial massage that addresses muscles throughout the face, neck and décolletage as well as inside and outside of the mouth. It helps alleviate tension and stress in the face, while sculpting and lifting facial contours.

An excellent option for the needle-averse, this treatment is an analogue alternative to invasive cosmetic procedures, achieving rival results to lift and firm skin but also works well preventatively to delay the visible signs of ageing. Its activation of the lymphatic drainage system is said to reduce puffiness, address muscular cramps and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

In addition, there can be an emotional release that comes with the treatment — releasing suppressed emotions stored in facial tissues.

Clients can also expect an emotional release following their treatment, says Olga. Photo / Supplied

The practice

I arrived at the Face Up clinic on Vinegar Lane in Grey Lynn not knowing much about facial sculpting treatments, nor about its founder Olga Newman and her reputation as a go-to sculpting expert.

Her ‘Face Sculpting Massage’ treatment is billed as a holistic face and neck rejuvenation using massage techniques that promise dramatic change without the need for injectables or other “aggressive procedures”.

The treatment starts with a conversation about your concerns, in my case a pronounced frown line and dull skin texture. Olga whips out an anatomical diagram showing how the muscles of the head, neck and shoulders impact the surface of the skin, indicating that a frown line stems from the back of the neck and the urge to lean forward at your computer screen, which is very much me squinting at my screen very day. The dull skin? That's likely down to sugar.

Olga says for clients to reach optimal results, they need to meet her halfway with their own lifestyle choices, which means regular exercise, drinking water and avoiding sugar and alcohol, which break down collagen. Olga says it’s about teamwork. She shows me some before and afters that are truly remarkable, with treatments appearing to wipe years off her clients, changing not only the shape of their face, but the skin’s colour and suppleness.

Olga notes that while the treatment is designed to release tension, for many of her clients it can stir up suppressed emotions. Some people gently cry on the treatment bed as she works, as built-up stress melts away.

Moving into the peaceful treatment room, I’m instructed to lie down on the heated bed, face up, a cosy blanket covering my body. Olga sets to work on my face and neck, using a blend of massage and tension-melting techniques to release stagnation and stress and sculpt and lift the face. It’s vigorous but enjoyable, and she encourages me to relax into it along the way, aware that my eyelids are rapidly fluttering (a sign I’m holding onto stress and inner thoughts).

She uses a few drops of oil on her warm hands, which are sure and steady as they firmly massage the groves of the face, the movements practised and professional, and very satisfying.

While I didn’t experience a deeper release, I did leave the treatment feeling rejuvenated and cared for, and my skin felt incredible. Sometimes all you want from a facial is the massage component, and this is that and so much more.

Olga completes the treatment with a hot towel to the face and neck, a mist and a moisturiser.

Facial sculpting massage borrows intra-oral techniques from buccal massage to resculpt the face. Photo / Supplied

The place

Face Up Beauty, 7 Vinegar Lane, Grey Lynn. See Faceupbeauty.co.nz.

The price

$380 for a one-hour treatment.

The verdict

I felt amazing immediately afterwards, it’s a really intense workout for your face. My skin texture did feel firmer and my complexion was more glowy. I didn’t notice too much of a difference to my face shape after a single session — it’s more of a long game with this treatment. I’d love to continue booking in with Olga to see long-lasting results, who recommends four to six fortnightly appointments to kick-start the process, followed by a monthly maintenance appointment. Should you wish to support your results at home, Olga shares a range of videos on her Instagram page, with DIY treatments showing how best to massage the face and neck, alongside online courses.