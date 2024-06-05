Is Caffeine The Missing Ingredient In Your Beauty Routine?

It works wonders for energy levels, but it turns out caffeine can perk up complexions, too.

Call me a liar, but when I sat down to write this story, someone at the pod of desks next to me began singing to Sabrina Carpenter’s latest pop hit Espresso.

While it feels like espresso fever is hitting its peak, in mugs and music, it turns out the stimulant has been a beauty wunderkind for years now.

Promising more than just an energy boost, caffeine’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make it an excellent option for refreshing a tired complexion.

When applied topically, caffeine can defend against the effects of photo-ageing by protecting skin cells from UV radiation, not to mention boosting collagen production for skin that’s firmer and more lifted.

Not only this, caffeine restricts blood vessels in the skin, calming inflammation and reducing puffiness (meaning it’s perfect for formulating into under-eye creams).

But it’s not just skincare that’s experienced a caffeine hit.

In 2023, the latte makeup trend exploded across social media — as rich tones of cappuccino, mocha and espresso came to the fore as shades to layer on lips, eyes and cheeks.

Whether caffeine-infused or coffee-inspired, read on for our picks of products which are sure to provide a much-needed morning pick-me-up.

A brand that’s taking the latte makeup trend quite literally is Revolution, with its selection of caffeine-infused powdered bronzers in four coffee-centric shades: latte, cappuccino, macchiato, mocha. Each shade is encased in compact emblazoned with a coffee design on top, meaning it’ll be hard to miss in the bottom of your makeup bag.

Coffee shades are known to be universally flattering, whether dressing eyes or lips. Mecca Max’s take on the trend extends to highly pigmented lipstick in shine and matte finishes. A rich espresso brown, Coffee Catchup can be worn with its matching Mecca Max Pout Pencil lip liner (or without) if you’re in the mood for nude.

Multi-purpose makeup brand Aleph Beauty offers a warm coffee shade in its popular pigment pots, which can be used on eyes and brows to create a multitude of latte-inspired looks. Smooth and easy to use, warm the pigment between your fingertips before pressing lightly over eyelids, or use a densely bristled brush for more precision application. The best part? Every formula contains kind-to-skin ingredients, for optimum skin health and hydration.

This overnight scalp treatment harnesses caffeine powder to promote hair growth and thickness while reducing the chances of hair loss. It does so by supercharging the scalp and hair follicles and gleans the best results when used consistently over a three-month period.

Struggling to boost volume and density on fine or thinning hair? Enter Brigeo’s caffeinated shampoo, which helps stimulate the scalp and roots for hair that’s fuller and healthier looking. Gently cleansing on all hair types, it leaves locks freshy and bouncy thanks to the addition of biotin and copper peptides. Consider other peppy products in the range, including its twin conditioner and enriched hair serum.

Skincare

If dark circles and puffiness ail you, consider a swipe of Tailor Skincare’s caffeine-infused cream. Brimming with golden mica to lend a natural glow, this brightening eye cream harnesses hyaluronic acid to hydrate delicate under-eye skin, while caffeine derived from tea helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Plus it’s lightweight and absorbs quickly into skin, making an excellent pick for smoothing on under makeup.

Taking the place of a traditional eye cream in The Ordinary’s line-up of science-backed skincare is this lightweight eye serum, which contains a 5 per cent concentration of caffeine alongside epigallocatechin gallatyl glucoside (or EGCG for short) found in green tea leaves. Together, these hardworking ingredients help to visibly improve the appearance of non-genetic dark circles around the eye contour, while keeping puffiness at bay.

Fragrance

Aside from the jolt of energy it brings, coffee’s comforting scent is another reason to love it. This unisex fragrance by Maison Margiela captures the warmth and aroma of a cosy Stockholm cafe with its blend of smooth coffee, lavender and orange flower, punctuated by woody base notes of sandalwood and cedarwood.

The sweetest new addition to Glasshouse Fragrances’ selection of home fragrance is Eager For Espresso, which captures the silky sweetness of a double-shot tiramisu. Decadent and moreish, the scent channels the rich, coffee-soaked ladyfingers, layers of creamy mascarpone and bitter cocoa with notes of brown sugar, three variations of coffee, and vanilla smoky woods.

Body care

Crafted with ground coffee from the Brazilian Amazon, this smoothing and brightening face and body mask is designed to perk up tired complexions in as little as 10 minutes. The best-selling formula sees exfoliating coffee combine with soothing organic agave and bentone gel for added hydration, plus sweet notes of vanilla and cocoa to delight the senses as much as it does the limbs.

Since it first launched in 2013, coffee scrub brand Frank Body has expanded its selection of caffeine-loaded products to include all manner of creams, exfoliants and serums for use on the face and body. Housed in a reusable coffee cup, this hydrating body cream targets stretch marks and cellulite with its blend of robusta coffee, acai and shea butter. Together, these ingredients are touted to boost blood flow, promote collagen synthesis and firm skin, offer a boost of antioxidants to restore radiance, while leaving skin hydrated and nourished.

Ashleigh Cometti is an Auckland-based beauty journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry. After joining the Viva team in 2018 and being appointed as beauty editor in 2020, Ash has fine-tuned her skills at sniffing out new fragrance launches, discovering the next generation of talented makeup artists, and writing about all things that feed her obsession as a skincare fanatic.