A few weeks ago, a friend made me a gorgeous bulghur wheat dish, and I’ve since dreamed up all kinds of ways to get creative with this easy-to-make ingredient. Say hello to my ultra-quick warm bulghur wheat salad. This simple dish is healthy, fast, and incredibly flavourful. It certainly ticks all the boxes for me.
WINTER BULGHUR WHEAT SALAD RECIPE
Serves 2
½ head cauliflower, cut into florets 1 lemon, sliced into quarters 3-4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 cups vegetable stock 1 cup bulghur wheat 2 Tbsp parsley pesto, or pesto of your choice Juice of half a lemon 100g goat’s feta Fresh basil to serve
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Combine the cauliflower and lemon wedges in a baking dish, and drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender and the lemon wedges are well roasted.
- Heat the vegetable stock until steaming, and then pour over the bulghur wheat in a glass or ceramic bowl. Cover, and allow to rest for 15 minutes or so, then fluff up with a fork. Stir in the pesto, and lemon juice. Season to taste.
- To serve, divide the bulghur wheat between two bowls and top with the roasted cauliflower. Crumble the goat’s feta on top, and garnish with a scattering of fresh basil.