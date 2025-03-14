Here are some side salads worthy of being the main attraction.

It’s a dining directive that itself seems sort of an afterthought. “Serve with a side salad.”

When you need to round out a meal, it’s easy to fall back on your easy tried and trues. There’s a time and place for a bag of premixed greens, but go to just a smidge more effort and you’ll be rewarded with something wholly more interesting.

Out of ideas? Read on – from luscious leaves to crunchy slaws and more substantial starches, these adventurous combinations make great complements to mains, but are worthy of the spotlight themselves.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Ripe, juicy figs provide a natural sweetness that counteracts the brilliant bitterness of the radicchio leaves. A bright citrus dressing means this is a good option to balance out indulgent roast meats.

Photo / Babiche Martens

By tweaking the vegetables and herbs folded through the nutty grains, you can steer this freekeh salad in a number of directions. Here tomatoes, pomegranate and cucumber bring a taste of the Mediterranean.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A fresher take on a wintery braised red cabbage, this antioxidant-rich slaw is given punch with salty feta and sweet dates.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Nahm Jim is a versatile Thai chilli dipping sauce used for seafood and grilled meats in addition to dressing salads, so there’s your main sorted.

Photo / Babiche Martens

In-season asparagus is so good you needn’t muck about with it too much, simply blanch, shave and marinate in a punchy blend of anchovy, caper, garlic and lemon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Spring equals crisp and green, and this salad covers those bases, with fennel, sugar snap peas and leek set against a creamy bed of butter beans.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Perfect as a side, main or even as a dip scooped up with corn chips, try this corn salad once and you’ll search for excuses to re-serve it.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

A generous portion of basil leaves takes the place of lettuce in this seasonal and simple salad that also incorporates finely sliced courgettes, tomatoes and radishes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Reach for this squelchy combination when you need a side of refreshment. Unexpected pops of funky blue cheese and salty olives help this watermelon salad sing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy avocado, ricotta and fresh herbs brighten this balsamic-drenched tomato and bean salad.

Photo / Rochelle Eagle

A simple-as-anything seasonal dish from award-winning food writer Alice Zaslavsky’s book Salad for Days, this spring-like bowl is stunning when fresh peas and broad beans are bountiful, but you can make a delicious version using frozen versions too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This robust one-pan roast vegetable salad doused in a sweet and salty miso honey dressing travels well, making it a prime candidate for those bring-a-plate occasions.

Picture / Babiche Martens

Broccoli can be found in markets year-round, so even in the depths of winter you can have this recipe in your back pocket for instant vitality. Blanching the broccoli keeps it satisfyingly crunchy. Add in some grilled protein and you have a delicious midweek dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Add some crusty bread and this really could pass as a meal in itself, but it’ll make a crowd-pleasing addition to most dinner tables.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sticky miso, mirin and sesame lends an aromatic twist to the brassicas you might serve on the side of your Sunday roast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

No one would complain about having a scoop of scrumptious potato salad served on the side of their dinner plate. Especially one studded with creamy avocado and jewels of sweetcorn.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Use a vegetable spiraliser to shred the cabbage and beetroot, and the most onerous part of pulling this salad together is opening the can of chickpeas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slices of juicy plum sweeten every bite of this three-step salad, which would be great served alongside roasted pork chops.

Photo / Babiche Martens