Seeking a simple savoury snack? Wrap wintry leek in pastry and bake until golden.
You will be surprised by how much flavour the woody ends of the leeks can provide. You can add them to stock or soup to produce deeper savoury notes - no part of the vegetable needs to go to waste. But for these pastries, I’ve used the fresh, white section of the leek and paired with cheese, prosciutto and lemon.
Makes 12
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Cut the leeks into 8-10cm pieces. Cook in boiling salted water for 5 minutes. Remove and drain under cold water. Cool.
- Combine the parmesan, egg, zest, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
- Cut the pastry into 12 squares so the leek pieces will peek out the ends.
- Halve the pieces of prosciutto and wrap each around a piece of leek.
- Place a spoon of cheese mixture on a diagonal in the centre of the pastry. Place a leek on top. Dampen the corner of the square and pinch together the top of the leek. Brush with egg wash if desired, but not essential,
- Place into the oven for 20 minutes until puffed and golden. Enjoy while warm.
