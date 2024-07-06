This glossy and caramel-drenched dessert is a classic for a reason.

This sticky date cake is mouthwateringly good. One piece will not be enough. I washed it down with fresh herbal tea, made by adding thyme and rosemary to boiling water to infuse (you could brew this while the cake cools). To serve, I like this cake with whipped cream or vanilla icecream.

STICKY DATE CAKE Serves 8

Cake 1 cup dried dates 1 cup dried dates 1 cup boiling water 1 cup boiling water ¼ cup treacle ¼ cup treacle 100g butter, melted 100g butter, melted 2 eggs 2 eggs ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup brown sugar 1 ½ cup plain flour 1 ½ cup plain flour 3 tsp baking powder 3 tsp baking powder 1 tsp each of ground ginger and cinnamon 1 tsp each of ground ginger and cinnamon

Sauce 50g butter 50g butter ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup brown sugar 2 Tbsp treacle 2 Tbsp treacle ½ cup cream ½ cup cream

To serve Lightly whipped cream or icecream

Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base of a 22cm round tin with baking paper. Place the dates into a bowl and pour over the boiling water. Leave for 15-20 minutes. Then puree together and place into a large bowl. Add the treacle, butter, egg, and sugar to the dates, stirring well. Then, sift in the flour, baking powder and spices. Pour into the tin and place into the centre of the oven for 30-35 minutes. Remove and cool. While the cake cooks, make the sauce. Place the butter, sugar, treacle, and cream in a small pot. Slowly bring to a simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove and cool. Poke several holes in the cake and pour over half of the sauce, reserving the rest for serving. Serve while warm with lightly whipped cream.

