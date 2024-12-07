These sweet, vanilla-tinged tarts are super simple and make use of ingredients you may already have.

I love that these tarts are so simple. They’re made with pantry staples and come together quickly. Use store-bought pastry if you like – flaky puff pastry will work well.

EGG AND VANILLA TARTS Makes 12

Pastry 1 ½ cups flour 1 ½ cups flour 1 Tbsp sugar 1 Tbsp sugar 150g butter 150g butter 1 egg 1 egg

Filling ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar ½ cup boiling water ½ cup boiling water 2 eggs 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla ½ cup cream or evaporated milk ½ cup cream or evaporated milk

Preheat the oven to 170C. Blend flour, sugar and butter in a kitchen processor until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and mix to form the dough. Roll the dough to 5mm thick on a lightly floured bench. Cut circles to the base and sides of a 12-hole muffin tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Bake the pastry blind for 15 minutes, then remove. For the filling, dissolve the sugar in the water and cool. Whisk the water, eggs, vanilla, and evaporated milk or cream in a bowl. Strain the liquid to remove any egg bits. Then, pour carefully into the tart cases. Bake for 15 minutes until just set in the middle. Remove and cool.

