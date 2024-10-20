Elevenses, afternoon tea, breakfast? This fruity cake always hits the spot.

Strawberries make this such a wonderfully moist cake. It is not only a sumptuous afternoon tea cake but is perfect for a spring picnic or work lunch. Topping it with cream or yoghurt is also great.

BURNT BUTTER AND STRAWBERRY CAKE Makes 1

150g butter 150g butter ½ cup runny honey ½ cup runny honey ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 2 eggs 2 eggs ½ cup milk ½ cup milk 300g plain flour 300g plain flour ½ cup shredded coconut ½ cup shredded coconut 3 tsp baking powder 3 tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda ½ tsp baking soda 1 Tbsp chopped rosemary 1 Tbsp chopped rosemary 200g strawberries, hulled 200g strawberries, hulled Icing sugar, to dust Icing sugar, to dust 200ml cream, lightly whipped 200ml cream, lightly whipped

1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.

2. Into a medium size pot, place the butter to slowly melt. Then, allow it to cook for 5-8 minutes until burnt. Remove from the heat, stir through the honey, sugar and vanilla.

3. Whisk together the eggs and milk, then add to the butter.

4. Place the flour, coconut, baking powder, soda, and rosemary in a large bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry, stirring until well combined. Gently stir through the strawberries. Pour into the tin. Bake for 45 minutes until just cooked in the centre. Remove and cool.