Elevenses, afternoon tea, breakfast? This fruity cake always hits the spot.
Strawberries make this such a wonderfully moist cake. It is not only a sumptuous afternoon tea cake but is perfect for a spring picnic or work lunch. Topping it with cream or yoghurt is also great.
Makes 1
1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.
2. Into a medium size pot, place the butter to slowly melt. Then, allow it to cook for 5-8 minutes until burnt. Remove from the heat, stir through the honey, sugar and vanilla.
3. Whisk together the eggs and milk, then add to the butter.
4. Place the flour, coconut, baking powder, soda, and rosemary in a large bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry, stirring until well combined. Gently stir through the strawberries. Pour into the tin. Bake for 45 minutes until just cooked in the centre. Remove and cool.
5. Serve dusted with icing sugar and a bowl of whipped cream.