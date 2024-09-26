Puff pastry means you can get these cute wee tarts on the table within an hour.

If your tart tins are slightly different sizes, that is fine. If you don’t have tins, you can make one large 23cm tart.

ASPARAGUS AND TOMATO TARTS Makes 6

3 sheets of puff pastry 1 spring onion, sliced 1 spring onion, sliced 6 stalks asparagus, blanched 6 stalks asparagus, blanched 2 eggs 2 eggs 150ml milk 150ml milk 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest ¼ tsp salt and pepper ¼ tsp salt and pepper 6 cherry tomatoes 6 cherry tomatoes 6 mini bocconcini 6 mini bocconcini

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Cut the pastry to fit the base and sides, with a little overhang, of 6 x 8cm tart tins. Line them with baking paper and rice or baking beans. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the paper and place them back in the oven for 5 minutes to dry the bases. Remove and cool.

3. Reserve a few bits of asparagus for garnish. Chop the remaining into ½ cm pieces. Place into the tart tins with the spring onion.

4. Whisk the eggs with the milk, zest, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Carefully pour the mixture into the pastry cases. Place a tomato and bocconcini in each.

5. Turn the oven to 170C. Bake the tarts for 20-25 minutes until set in the middle.

6. Remove and cool before serving with a bit of asparagus on the top to garnish. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More impressive recipes

Feed, and please, a crowd with these wide appealing meals.

Greek Lamb Loaves. Warm and comforting, this loaf is flecked with herbs and features tangy crumbles of feta.

Salmon Risotto With Orzo Pasta. Cue a comforting weeknight with salmon orzotto.

Traditional Lasagna. Is there anything better than homemade lasagne? Made with layers of cheese, pasta and tomato sauce, perfect for chilly evenings.