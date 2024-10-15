A sweet spin on kūmara from Ockham-winner Christall Lowe’s new book Kai Feast.

With kūmara as the star ingredient, and kawakawa to perfectly complement it, these irresistibly soft and puffy little donut bites will have your guests saying, “Just one more, okay?” And the answer is always yes.

KŪMARA DONUTS WITH KAWAKAWA SUGAR RECIPE Makes 36 mini donuts

Kawakawa sugar ½ cup caster sugar ½ cup caster sugar 4 fresh kawakawa leaves, finely chopped, or 1 Tbsp cinnamon 4 fresh kawakawa leaves, finely chopped, or 1 Tbsp cinnamon

Kūmara donuts Approx. 2 medium orange kūmara, to yield 1 cup cooked, mashed kūmara Approx. 2 medium orange kūmara, to yield 1 cup cooked, mashed kūmara 1 Tbsp instant or active yeast 1 Tbsp instant or active yeast ½ cup warm milk ½ cup warm milk 2 cups plain flour 2 cups plain flour 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt 2 large eggs 2 large eggs ⅓ cup sugar ⅓ cup sugar 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp orange zest 4 cups (approx.) neutral oil for frying, e.g. canola oil 4 cups (approx.) neutral oil for frying, e.g. canola oil 50g chocolate, chopped (optional) 50g chocolate, chopped (optional)

To make the kawakawa sugar, put the caster sugar and chopped kawakawa (or cinnamon if using), in a small bowl and mix together. The kawakawa sugar can be made in advance and left in a sealed jar for a few days to infuse the sugar. Peel and cube the kūmara, and boil in a pot with water until tender. Drain and mash. Set aside to cool. If using active yeast, add the yeast to the warm milk, mix and set aside for 10 minutes. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle the instant yeast on top (if using). Add the eggs, milk (with the active yeast, if using), sugar and orange zest to the mashed kūmara. Beat until combined and smooth. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix with a rubber spatula until just combined. Cover the bowl and leave to prove in a warm place for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the dough has nearly doubled in size. The dough should be tacky and sticky. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan or large saucepan over a medium heat to 180C. You need plenty of oil so that the donuts aren’t touching the bottom of the pan while cooking. If you don’t have a thermometer, dip the handle of a wooden spoon into the oil. If the oil starts steadily bubbling, then it is hot enough. Vigorous bubbling means it needs to cool down. If the oil is too hot, the donuts will brown before they are cooked inside. Give the dough a quick mix with a spoon. Form small balls using two tablespoons – one to scoop up the dough and one to shape into a ball. Use one spoon to carefully scrape and drop the dough ball into the oil. Fry the donut balls, 8–10 at a time, turning frequently to ensure even cooking, for around 2–3 minutes, until golden (check one to make sure it’s cooked all the way through). Remove donuts with a slotted spoon, drain off excess oil, and transfer to a dish lined with paper towels. Pop the warm donuts into a large bowl and sprinkle with the kawakawa sugar, tossing to coat. Make a chocolate drizzle by melting the chocolate pieces in a microwave-safe bowl in 10-second bursts, stirring between each one, until smooth. Or melt in a heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the donuts and serve.

Tip: For a lemon glaze or drizzle, mix together ½ cup of icing sugar and 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice.

Kai Feast: Food Stories & Recipes From The Maunga To The Moana by Christall Lowe, $60, published by Bateman Books.

