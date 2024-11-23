Top-selling food stylist, writer, editor and TV personality Donna Hay’s new cookbook Too Easy provides all the shortcuts you need to make all the delicious food you want at home, including a recipe for this delectable cake.

If I had to pick the cake I love to snack on the most, it would have to be this one. It’s my current cake crush – the softness of the ricotta, the crunch of the almonds, the spiky hit of tangy raspberry … seriously, so good!

LEMON, RASPBERRY AND ALMOND RICOTTA CAKE Serves 10-12 people

125g unsalted butter, softened 125g unsalted butter, softened 1 cup caster (superfine) sugar 1 cup caster (superfine) sugar 2 Tbsp finely grated lemon rind 2 Tbsp finely grated lemon rind 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp vanilla extract 4 large eggs, separated 4 large eggs, separated 2 cups almond meal (ground almonds) 2 cups almond meal (ground almonds) 1 cup fresh ricotta 1 cup fresh ricotta 125g raspberries 125g raspberries ½ cup (50g) flaked almonds ½ cup (50g) flaked almonds Thick or double (thick) cream (optional), to serve Thick or double (thick) cream (optional), to serve

Preheat oven to 160°C (325°F). Line a 20cm (8 in) round cake tin with non-stick baking paper. Place the butter and ⅔ cup (150g/5½ oz) of the sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat for 4 minutes or until light and creamy. Add the lemon rind and vanilla and beat until combined. Add the egg yolks, one at a time, beating well between each addition. Fold through the almond meal and ricotta. In a clean bowl of an electric mixer, whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Add the remaining sugar and whisk until stiff peaks form. Fold a spoonful of whipped egg white into the almond mixture, then gently fold in the remaining egg white until combined. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and sprinkle with raspberries and almonds. Bake for 1 hour or until firm and golden around the edges but with a slight jiggle in the middle. Allow the cake to cool completely in the tin. To serve, place on a cake stand or serving plate. Serve with cream, if desired.

Cook’s note: Don’t be scared by the uncooked appearance of the centre of this cake when it’s just out of the oven. As the cake cools, it will set to the most deliciously moist texture.

Too Easy by Donna Hay, $50, published by Fourth Estate.

