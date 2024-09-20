Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you, and you, and you. Cake for everyone!

Stats NZ analysis of birth data from 1980 to 2017 reports that the 10 most common New Zealand birthdays all fall in the 13-day period from September 22 to October 4 so chances are in the next fortnight there will be reason to celebrate someone special in your life.

From the small gesture of humble bakes to showstopping spectacles - if you’ve been tasked with baking a cake to mark a birthday this month, let our recipe collection help you find something befitting of the occasion.

From a decadent cheesecake swirled with coulis to light-as-air sponge sandwiched with lashings of cream, there’s a cake for every birthday.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re celebrating a birthday in the workplace, this banana and date cake makes a slice to enjoy at morning tea alongside a cuppa.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple, but special sponge recipe is a versatile staple to have on hand — fill with whatever fruit is in season, add a topping of whipped cream and sprinkle with icing sugar. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake may look like a flop, but the collapsed appearance is just as intended. What the flourless recipe lacks in height in makes up for in fudgey, brownie-like texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley likes to serve this heavenly plum cake with some extra rum-soaked raisins and a creamy vanilla ice cream, although, it is just as good on its own for afternoon or morning tea.

Serve a generous slice of this cheesecake with fresh seasonal berries. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fan of berry and biscuit chocolate? This is the recipe for you - chocolate cookies form the biscuity base of this decadent white chocolate cheesecake swirled with berry puree. Making this cheesecake the day before and leaving in the fridge to set up will make it easier to cut clean, generous slices.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A nutty cake often needs a little something extra folded in to offset its deepness, and in this soft cake sweetened with honey, a smothering of mascarpone and lemon curd does the trick quite nicely.

Sweet and moreish, this traditional carrot cake is the perfect addition to any high tea. Photo / Babiche Martens

This traditional carrot cake recipe is quick and super simple in its original form. Handily, it’s also fabulous cooked in muffin tins which cuts down the cooking time even further.

Chocolate & Guinness date cake. Picture / Supplied

While this cake doesn’t taste like stout, the addition of the rich drop adds a deep tang to the flavour profile of this densely chocolatey delight. If you like gingerbread, this should hit a similar satisfying spot.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This picture-perfect dessert gets its decadence from lashings of mascarpone. The lush sandwich cake keeps in the fridge for a couple of days, getting more chewy and delicious with each hour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A few sprigs of rosemary add a herby kick to the sweet almond base notes of this cake.

Parsnip and walnut cake. Picture / Babiche Martens

Let people try this nutty cake before telling them what’s in it. They will be amazed, in a good way.

Lolly cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

You don’t even need to turn on the oven to please the sweet tooth in your life. They’ll be chuffed with this six-ingredient lolly cake.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This is a comforting and crowd-pleasing bake. The recipe is vegan and egg-free and can be easily made with gluten-free flour as well.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s even more cause for celebration for citrus lovers, peak birthday season is also peak grapefruit season. This tea cake recipe starts by massaging sugar and the fruity zest together to really bring the grapefruit flavour through.

Photo / Babiche Martens

One for the caffeine fiends. Strong coffee gets incorporated into the batter and icing of this energetic bake. Go for the trifecta and serve alongside a cup of java.

Photo / Andrew Montgomery

In this sticky beauty, the coriander seeds and the honey give the cake texture and warmth, but also a deep floral sweetness that will vary depending on what honey you choose.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich.

Here sweetly earthy beetroot pairs beautifully with the tart coconut yoghurt topping, in a combination that Eleanor Ozich describes as “rather romantic”.

More sweet treats

From bakery bestsellers to dessert recipes.

9 Auckland Bakeries Reveal Their Bestselling Treats (& Their Secrets). Bakers from beloved Auckland kitchens highlight the bestselling treats that call customers back (and theorise why they might be in such hot, toasty demand).

Meet Remnants’ Kayla McGregor, The Matakana-Based Designer Making Jackets As Sweet As Jelly Beans. Kayla McGregor is a Matakana-based designer with an affection for lollies and nostalgia.

20 Satisfying Chocolate Recipes To Curb Your Craving For Something Sweet. Baking, desserts and unexpectedly savoury recipes to sweeten up your weekend.

How To Make Doughnuts At Home. This recipe showcases delightful sugar-dusted doughnuts (made from scratch).