This recipe showcases delightful sugar-dusted doughnuts (made from scratch).

These homemade doughnuts are simply the best. Fresh from the fryer and dusted in sugar, they are divine. You could inject jam or custard into them before dusting, but they certainly don’t need it. If your doughnuts are a little sticky, place the paper in the frying pan, then remove with tongs. They will keep their shape this way.

SUGAR-DUSTED DOUGHNUTS Makes 16

1 ¼ cup warm milk 2 ½ tsp yeast granules 2 ½ tsp yeast granules 2 tsp caster sugar 2 tsp caster sugar 3 ½ cups plain flour 3 ½ cups plain flour 50g butter, room temperature 50g butter, room temperature ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt ¼ cup caster sugar ¼ cup caster sugar 3 egg yolks 3 egg yolks Oil for frying Oil for frying 1 cup caster sugar for dusting 1 cup caster sugar for dusting

Add the tepid milk, yeast, and the first measure of sugar to a bowl, stirring to combine. Let it sit for 10 minutes until frothy. Place the flour, butter, salt, sugar, yolks, and yeast mixture in the bowl of an electric mixer using a dough hook. Turn to slow and let the dough come together, then turn up a little and let it knead for 10 minutes until smooth and elastic. Place in a clean, greased bowl. Cover and place in a warm area for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Remove the dough and knock it down. Press the dough onto a piece of baking paper until 2cm thick. Using a 5cm round cutter, stamp out the doughnuts and place each onto individual pieces of baking paper. This makes handling the doughnuts easier. Leave them to rest in a warm place for 45 minutes. Using a deep-fat fryer or frying pan and a thermometer, heat oil to 170C. Cook one doughnut for 2 minutes, then turn for 2-3 minutes. This can be your tester. If the temperature is correct, continue to cook in batches. Place onto a tray with a paper towel. When the doughnuts are cool enough to handle, roll in sugar. Enjoy.

Lemon almond tart with mulled wine tamarillos. This is a showstopper of a tart. The deep, dark tamarillos add a great kick and colour to it, with plenty of gorgeous mulled wine flavours.