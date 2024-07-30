Prepare these elegant grapefruit curd meringue tarts in advance for a quick and impressive dessert

You can make all the elements for these tarts beforehand, so only the assembly is needed. The joy of Italian meringue is that it will last in the fridge for two or three days. So just pipe, brown and enjoy.

GRAPEFRUIT CURD MERINGUE TARTS Makes 12

Curd 2 egg yolks 2 egg yolks 1 egg 1 egg 100g butter, melted 100g butter, melted 1 cup sugar 1 cup sugar 1 Tbsp grapefruit zest 1 Tbsp grapefruit zest ½ cup grapefruit juice ½ cup grapefruit juice 12 tart cases 4cm diameter (brought or home-made) 12 tart cases 4cm diameter (brought or home-made)

Italian meringue 2 egg whites 2 egg whites 1 cup sugar 1 cup sugar 1 cup hot water 1 cup hot water Pinch cream of tartar Pinch cream of tartar

Firstly, make the curd. Combine the butter, sugar, zest, juice, and eggs in a large bowl. Place the bowl over a pot of simmering water, but not touching the water. Cook for 50 minutes or a bit longer until the curd is thickened. Remove and cool completely. Place the water and sugar in a small pot for the Italian meringue. Bring to a simmer, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. If using a thermometer, boil for 10-15 minutes until it reaches soft ball texture or 115C. Using an electric beater, mix the egg whites until stiff. Slowly pour in the sugar syrup. Then, continue to beat until cooled. It is now ready for use. When ready to assemble your tarts, place a tablespoon of curd into each case. Pipe a little meringue on each. Brown the tops using a kitchen blow torch.

