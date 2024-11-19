Here’s a coffee-free version of this Italian dessert classic, courtesy of Donna Hay and her new cookbook Too Easy.

I do adore a tiramisu, and this coffee-free homage to the Italian classic is super simple, lightened with the tangy lemon, velvety mascarpone and a little kick of limoncello. That’s la dolce vita!

LIMONCELLO TIRAMISU RECIPE Serves 4

16 thin savoiardi (sponge finger) biscuits 16 thin savoiardi (sponge finger) biscuits Mascarpone lemon curd cream: 200g mascarpone 200g mascarpone 1 cup pure (pouring) cream 1 cup pure (pouring) cream 1½ Tbsp pure icing (confectioner’s) sugar, plus extra for dusting 1½ Tbsp pure icing (confectioner’s) sugar, plus extra for dusting 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp vanilla extract ½ cup store-bought lemon curd ½ cup store-bought lemon curd Limoncello syrup: ⅓ cup water ⅓ cup water 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1½ Tbsp caster (superfine) sugar 1½ Tbsp caster (superfine) sugar ⅓ cup (80ml) limoncello ⅓ cup (80ml) limoncello

To make the limoncello syrup, place the water, lemon juice and caster sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat and stir until the sugar dissolves. Simmer for 4 minutes or until the syrup slightly reduces. Refrigerate until cold. Add the limoncello and stir to combine. To make the mascarpone lemon curd cream, place the mascarpone, cream, icing sugar and vanilla in a bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Add the lemon curd and swirl through the cream. To assemble, dip half the biscuits into the limoncello syrup for about 3 seconds and divide between serving plates. Top with half the mascarpone lemon curd cream, then repeat the layer with remaining biscuits and cream. Dust with icing sugar to serve.

Note: To make this without the limoncello, simply replace with lemon juice and add an extra 2 tablespoons of sugar to the syrup.

Too Easy by Donna Hay, $50, published by Fourth Estate.

