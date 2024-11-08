Strawberries are a highlight of summertime eating. As we welcome the season for harvesting, we’re looking to these recipes to ensure we get the most out of our berry bounty.

Throughout the summer months, strawberries take up residence on supermarket shelves, market piles and makeshift roadside tables. We will readily consume these seasonal treats will be consumed over the next few months – some fresh from their punnets and others swirled into real fruit ice cream.

However, there are other methods of making that amplify the sweet and floral notes of the berry (especially as the season deepens and the flavours of the strawberries intensify).

Whether you’re taking an afternoon to pick your own at a local orchard or picking up punnets at cheaper prices, these recipes will satisfy all your summer season cravings. In between the syrupy breakfast servings and the grand, special occasion desserts, you could be scoffing the berries from dawn until dusk.

Breakfast

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re looking to preserve the sweet, floral flavours of the fruit beyond the swift summer harvests, this simple and citrusy recipe will serve you well. It is best spread on homemade English muffins, bagels and pancakes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bright and light breakfast serving features layers of thin pancakes, tangy mascarpone and fresh berries. The later summer months will give way to sour-sweet passionfruits which also make a lovely topping for this plate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

We’re coming to the end of tamarillo season, so there is just a brief window left to enjoy this meld of sour-sweet and floral flavours. The fruits are baked with orange zest and juice, cinnamon and sugar to create spiced, syrupy flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fruit-filled cup works for both breakfast and dessert servings. The mix of berries, sliced mango, creme fraiche (or yoghurt) and toasted coconut will produce pleasant, contrasting textures.

Photo / Tasha Meys

If you really want to impress those you're cooking for, feel free to forage edible flowers and complete the maple syrup pour tableside – these little gestures will enhance a sense of occasion.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mashed banana is stirred throughout this buckwheat porridge, providing more caramel sweetness. Recipe editor Angela Casley also suggests adding a square of dark chocolate, if you’re seeking a more luscious serving.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Greek yoghurt and honey are a lovely pairing, with their tangy and sweet notes. This breakfast is very light – it could be paired with a more substantial serving of toast or eaten before a big lunch.

Dessert

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fruit creates a brighter note for this chocolate and coffee-filled dessert. This recipe also has a few glugs of limoncello.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The glossy finish for this plate is created with a syrupy balsamic dressing. While this would make a lovely dessert, you could also serve before a meal – crusty bread is a must.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a stunning dessert to serve on special occasions. The filling gains more interest with the addition of mandarin zest and the subtle tang of mascarpone.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This glassy and boozy dessert will elicit ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ as it arrives at the table. Here, it uses boysenberries and raspberries but you could definitely add floral strawberries too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This homemade ice cream is flecked with pureed strawberries and gains nutty flavour with the addition of almond essence.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It can take a bit of practice to nail burnt butter. You’ll want to simmer it carefully until you notice the colour of the butter change from a light yellow to a light brown (and then quickly pour from the hot pan to a bowl or cup, to stop the cooking process).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This buttery sponge sandwiches fresh berries, jam and whipped cream. You could finish with a sprinkling of icing sugar.

Photo / Kris Kirkham

Ben Tish supplies the recipe for tart, suggesting a swap for strawberries when the season allows for it.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cheery shortcake is a blend between a crumble and a pie. The topping is buttery and adding green apples to the filling will produce more balance and tang.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a dessert to reach for if you’re short on time or crave something a little lighter. The cream is flavoured with star anise and cinnamon sticks for greater depth of flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dark chocolate tart is a real showstopper. It’s topped with a mix of sliced strawberries, pomegranate seeds and mint leaves. You could substitute this recipe for birthday cake or bookmark it as a festive option for the holiday season.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The flavour of this cake is subtle, with nutty notes from ground almonds and herby flavours from ground coriander. This is a good one for guests who tend to prefer subtlety when it comes to sweet servings. Top with strawberries and more of your favourite seasonal fruits.

Photo / Babiche Martens