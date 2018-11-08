Decadent comes to mind when you taste this luscious chocolate tart. I have topped it with a mixture of fresh strawberries, pomegranate arils and slightly tart freeze-dried raspberries. The combination is sublime. Start with a small slice, but don’t hesitate to have seconds!
Serves 8
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg yolk and beat again, and then the cocoa, mixing well.
- Stir through the flour until a dough starts to form, then bring the dough together on a lightly floured bench. Wrap and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Roll the dough to fit a 23cm tart tin. Bake the tart blind for 20 minutes. Remove the baking paper for the last five minutes to dry out the base.
- Heat the cream and milk to boiling point. Pour over the chocolate pieces stirring until smooth. Allow to cool. Stir through the eggs.
- Pour the mixture into the tin and dot in the prunes. Return to the oven for 15-20 minutes until just set. Remove and cool completely.
- Serve with a sprinkle of fruit, scoops of vanilla ice cream or dollop with cream.