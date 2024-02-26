Fresh strawberries are tossed with a syrupy glaze for this easy dessert.
Looking for something special, for someone special? Adorn this pile of marinated strawberries with a homemade labneh and a rich balsamic dressing. Add a final flair with a couple of basil leaves.
- First, make the labneh. Place the yoghurt into a muslin cloth or tea towel over a sieve and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.
- Place the whole strawberries into a small pot with the sugar, water and vanilla, slowly bringing it to heat. Stir gently until softened. Add the arrowroot, cooking for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool completely.
- In another small pot, heat the balsamic and sugar. Simmer for 8-10 minutes, reducing until slightly syrupy. Cool.
- When ready to serve, spread the labneh over a serving plate. Top with the strawberries, basil leaves and the balsamic drizzle.
- Enjoy scooping it up with some toasted bread.
More strawberry recipes
Tiramisu, tarts and more.
Strawberry tiramisu. For a dessert that impresses without the stress, reach for this strawberry dish.
Strawberry tart. A simple summer tart to showcase one of our favourite berries.
Strawberry and apple shortcake. A delightfully easy dessert to mark the start of berry season.
Strawberry and pomegranate loaf with lemon icing. Sweeten up your summer with this delicious bake.
Quick mango and strawberry parfait. For a healthy sweet treat, try this refreshing parfait.