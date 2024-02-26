Fresh strawberries are tossed with a syrupy glaze for this easy dessert.

Looking for something special, for someone special? Adorn this pile of marinated strawberries with a homemade labneh and a rich balsamic dressing. Add a final flair with a couple of basil leaves.

STRAWBERRIES, LABNEH AND BALSAMIC DRIZZLE RECIPE Serves 2

Labneh 1 cup Greek yoghurt 1 cup Greek yoghurt

Strawberries 1 punnet strawberries, hulled 1 punnet strawberries, hulled 2 Tbsp sugar 2 Tbsp sugar 2 Tbsp water 2 Tbsp water ½ tsp vanilla ½ tsp vanilla 1 tsp arrowroot mixed with 1 Tbsp cold water 1 tsp arrowroot mixed with 1 Tbsp cold water 2 Tbsp basil leaves 2 Tbsp basil leaves To serve, grilled toast To serve, grilled toast

Balsamic drizzle ¼ cup balsamic vinegar ¼ cup balsamic vinegar 1 Tbsp sugar 1 Tbsp sugar

First, make the labneh. Place the yoghurt into a muslin cloth or tea towel over a sieve and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight. Place the whole strawberries into a small pot with the sugar, water and vanilla, slowly bringing it to heat. Stir gently until softened. Add the arrowroot, cooking for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool completely. In another small pot, heat the balsamic and sugar. Simmer for 8-10 minutes, reducing until slightly syrupy. Cool. When ready to serve, spread the labneh over a serving plate. Top with the strawberries, basil leaves and the balsamic drizzle. Enjoy scooping it up with some toasted bread.

