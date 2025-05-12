In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

A chef at work at The Wine Room in College Hill. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse,

Can you help, please?

We are planning a 60th birthday with approximately 20 guests in June. We would prefer a private space. We don’t mind what sort of food, but enjoy good quality and we would need vegetarian and gluten-free options. Not too expensive. Anywhere in Auckland. We had thought of going to a vineyard, or a restaurant with a nice ambience would also be good. Do you have any suggestions?

Regards,

Diana and Riāna Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Hi Diana and Riāna,

Thank you for your message. The problem with a vineyard in June will be the temperature. I really like The Hunting Lodge but it is perhaps best enjoyed in the summer months, lounging outside and enjoying the views.

If you do have wine lovers in your group consider The College Hill Wine Room. They’ve just expanded to a full menu and have a dedicated space for groups like yours, with a door that can slide shut to create some privacy.

Hospo superstars Josh and Helen Emett are launching a private room called The Vault on Wednesday, May 14, as part of their excellent restaurant Gilt at the Chancery. This will be higher-end but unforgettable! It’s available for functions all day long, in case a lunch appeals more than a dinner. [Ed’s note: See an exclusive pic of The Vault, plus details on how to book, in Wednesday’s issue of Viva magazine.]

For something a little more casual, and if you fancy a trip into Ponsonby, the wonderful San Ray could be a fun night. They max out at 18 in their upstairs space though – you may have to be strict on the RSVPs!

See also my recommendations below. I’ve been getting a few inquiries about private dining rooms lately so if you own a restaurant and would like me to add you to my list, please get in touch.

The salmon yakitori from the robata grill at Azabu restaurant in Mission Bay. Photo / Babiche Martens

Kia ora Jesse,

I’m sure I remember reading your reply to this question from another reader but I couldn’t find it with a Google search.

We’re planning a family graduation dinner and need a private dining room for 18, somewhere reasonably quiet for hard-of-hearing family members and the graduate is gluten-free. Somewhere with easy parking and in Eastern Suburbs, preferably, or the inner city. Remuera? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

We will book for 6pm to make it as quiet as possible. Budget mid-range.

Ngā mihi nui,

Nā Anna

Hi Anna,

As well as the above recommendations, I would take a look at Spiga in Remuera. The restaurant is split over a couple of different spaces and I reckon with 18 of you, their original dining room would be perfect. If numbers blow out, the pavilion space is a little bigger, accommodating up to 23 guests in the same room, and they can also have it exclusively. Exclusive use on weekends typically comes with a slightly higher minimum charge.

It may seem cruel sending a gluten-free graduate to celebrate at an Italian restaurant but Spiga takes dietaries seriously. In fact, you won’t see a list of gluten-free dishes on the menu - they actually go the other way and mark the ones that do have gluten. It’s a friendly, family-run space and the food is fantastic. I think this could be your answer!

If that’s not right, how about Azabu in Mission Bay? Being Japanese-influenced, gluten won’t be a problem, and the environment is lovely, on the park near the ocean. Pass on my congratulations to the graduate!

The dining room at Bossi. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse,

What would you recommend for a mid-range romantic birthday dinner for two in Auckland right now?

Cheers,

Kerry

Hi Kerry,

Why don’t you surprise your partner and take them to the chef’s table at Bossi? There’s nothing more romantic than Italian and their two special seats overlooking the kitchen don’t cost any more than standard tables. Candlelight and white tablecloths are overrated for romance I reckon – the great thing about a chef’s table is you’re both facing the action so the chances of awkward silences are much reduced. Plus there’s stuff to look at and talk about, as well as a cast of characters you’ll get to know during your meal. Order their fettuccine alla ricotta: pasta which is spun in a parmesan wheel right in front of you. And don’t miss the tiramisu – your date will love you for it.

What you’ve asked, and what he’s shared.

The Best Auckland Restaurants For Peace & Quiet. Plus, where to take a child with food allergies.

Where To Take A Vegetarian & Accessible Eateries. Get out of the city centre to find some of the best accessible eateries.

Great Chinese Food & Where To Go To Impress A Chef. A restaurant packed with heart, soul and a lifetime of experience that is surprisingly fun too.