Getting your 5+ a day is that bit easier with these tasty blended breakfasts.

With the end-of-year rush kicking into gear right around the same time the dial on indulgent festivities also turns up, now’s the perfect time to make sure you’re setting yourself up for success with a proper breakfast.

A wholesome start to your day doesn’t need to suck up precious morning minutes, though. These get-up-and-go smoothie recipes are the chillest, and quickest way to get your day off to a healthy start.

From creamy concoctions that look too delicious to be good for you, to obviously virtuous verdant blends - everyone will be able to stomach something healthy with this round up. We’ll drink to that.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Almonds add a nice little bite to this drink that is best for people who like their smoothie a little crunchy. Kiwifruit plays a supporting role too - bringing with it a good dose of vitamin C and dietary fibre.

Try this mango, lime and mint milkshake for breakfast. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Part shake, part smoothie, this super creamy refresher gets its lovely frozen consistency thanks to the inclusion of frozen bananas and mango chunks. Ginger adds a balancing little kick too.

This smoothie is a perfect pick-me-up on a hot afternoon. Photo / Babiche Martens

Frozen strawberries take the place of ice cubes in this brilliantly refreshing smoothie. Keep it as a wholesome hot weather salve, or once you’re out of the office, do as Angela Casley suggests and “turn this simple smoothie into a cocktail with a dash or two of vodka for an evening delight”.

No booze you say? Sure thing, here’s a non-alcoholic version of a pina colada to raise a glass with.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Blitzed bananas, avocado, spinach and cucumbers form the antioxidant-rich base of this creamy green juice, a touch of matcha adds a little extra energising boost.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Sweet and tangy blackcurrants balance out the earthiness of the antioxidant-rich beetroot in this invigorating and cleansing mixture. Coconut milk and dates bring a velvety consistency to this deeply fuchsia press.

Photo / Tasha Meys

On the thicker end of the smoothie spectrum is this tropical concoction of mango, pineapple and banana that was on frequent rotation when recipe developer Kelsi Boocock lived in Bali; “It’s so fruity and fresh and leaves you feeling full and satisfied.” Serve over granola for added satiety.

Photo / Supplied

Little Bird owner Megan May says this intensely purple shake not only looks vibrant, but it could also have you feeling just as sprightly. “Beetroot has been shown to increase the performance of athletes due to its ability to increase your blood flow capacity and lower the amount of oxygen your muscles need. This makes this smoothie a great choice for a refreshing and energising pre-work-out drink.”

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mango and ginger add sweetness and a pleasant bit of zing to this super simple glassful of goodness. Ginger is good for quelling nausea as well - making this sippable blend a good one to try if you’re having trouble stomaching a full breakfast.

Eleanor Ozich's peanut butter and jam smoothie. Picture / Eleanor Ozich

Appealing to kids and grown-ups alike, a small pinch of flaky sea salt works wonders in this indulgent smoothie, balancing and intensifying the sweet jammy flavours.

Berries, basil and lime coconut yoghurt breakfast smoothie made by Little Bird's Megan May using a Vitamix. Picture / Supplied

Bananas are a go-to for breakfast smoothies but if they’re not your thing this is the recipe for you. It instead utilises avocado and coconut yoghurt to impart a creamy texture alongside berries and basil for a mild, sweet flavour.

Date and soy smoothie. Picture / Babiche Martens

This whizz of peanut butter, dates, bananas and soy milk makes this a great morning beverage for those with a sweet tooth. For extra pep you might also add a shot of espresso into the mix.

Photo / Supplied

Arguably all smoothie recipes essentially blend down to a process of putting ingredients of your liking in a blender and hitting go - but the most successful blends come together in a combination that is good for you, leaves you feeling like you’ve drunk something delicious that sometimes even errs on the side of treat. Seasonal fruit, some greens and a dollop of nut butter hit all those points in this verdant mix.

Photo / Supplied

With a softly nutty caramel flavour care of the rooibos tea, a vaguely pine-like quality from the cardamom and a lick of sweet maple to finish, this delicately spiced recipe takes on a jolly quality perfectly suited to end-of-year festivities.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If your morning routine allows you to sit down for your first meal of the day, this chocolate smoothie bowl dishes up great flavours in a more relaxed format. It looks indulgent, but mashed yellow pumpkin is a nutrient-dense inclusion that stirs through extra health benefits.

Kiwi, wheatgrass, lime and mint smoothie. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy concoctions aren’t for everyone. Those who favour light refreshment in the morning will find virtuous encouragement in every mouthful of this zingy, skurvy-fighting breakfast.

Peanut butter smoothie. Photo / Supplied

While these zebra-striped glasses first look too rich to be salutary, the reality is that there’s nothing overly lavish in this four-ingredient concoction. Case-in-point: that mouth-watering fudge-like drizzle is carob, not chocolate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A summer go-to in hot climates, lassi is the ultimate quenching drink: filling you with nutrition, providing relief from early heat and boosting digestion thanks to the inclusion of probiotic yoghurt. Variations abound, encompassing the worlds of both sweet and savoury, but mango is a widespread favourite - the sweetness of the ripe tropical fruit plays beautifully with the tang of the dairy and warming sprinkle of spice.

