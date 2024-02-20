This easy smoothie combines mango, pineapple and banana.

I enjoyed this drink for morning tea almost every day when we lived in Bali. It’s so fruity and fresh and leaves you feeling full and satisfied. Plus it’s a really simple way to get in those extra greens!

KELSI BOOCOCK’S TROPICAL GREEN WHIP RECIPE Serves 1 5 minutes

1 frozen banana 1 cup frozen mango pieces 2 cups frozen pineapple pieces Handful of kale or spinach leaves 2 Tbsp hemp seeds ½ cup soy milk

To serve Granola (gluten-free and nut-free optional) Fresh pineapple slice

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Spoon some granola into a glass and top with the liquid and a big slice of fresh pineapple.

Recipe from Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-based recipes from around the globe by Kelsi Boocock, $49.99, published by Bateman Books, available now.

