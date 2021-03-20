Food & Drink

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Bowls Recipe

By Angela Casley
Top your smoothie bowl with muesli and a scattering of fruit. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is great any time of day. Everybody has a different idea of what kind of bowl to serve this in. Mine is usually big and I top the contents with plenty of muesli for crunch.

CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE BOWLS

Serves 1-2

½ cup mashed yellow pumpkin

1 frozen banana

2 Tbsp runny honey

1 Tbsp raw cacao powder

1 cup almond milk (or other)

2 Tbsp toasted muesli and fresh fruit of your choice, to serve

  1. Place the pumpkin, banana, honey, cacao and milk in a blender, whizzing until smooth.
  2. Serve in bowls topped with toasted muesli and fresh fruit.

