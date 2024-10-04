Filling, flavourful and thrifty – these packed lunches will be the envy of the office fridge.

It’s tempting to nip out for a sandwich come lunchtime, and there are plenty of stellar spots to satiate carby cravings. But your wallet and body will thank you for supplementing your weekday eating with the occasional homemade salad.

Economic and health prudency needn’t relegate your midday meal to a tupperware container of sad, limp vegetables though. Collated below are 17 substantial salads that make bringing a packed lunch a touch more appealing. There are bowls built around underrated nutty grains, plates with more colours than the rainbow and even a salad with an ingredient list that reads suspiciously similar to that of a famous sandwich.

Although you’re not venturing out to the shops it’s still important to actually take a break. Weather permitting we encourage you to head outdoors, or at least to the break room to enjoy whichever recipe takes your fancy – everything tastes better when not scarfed down at your desk.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Utilising bagged spinach and store-bought cooked chicken, this crunchy and zesty bowl is a million miles from a pre-packaged salad, but just as easy to throw together.

Enjoy this dish as a delicious vegetarian lunch or dinner. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Bulghur wheat has a texture similar to quinoa or couscous, but a bit denser and with a softly nutty flavour. Here it's cooked in vegetable stock to dial up the savoury flavour profile, while charred lemons and sharp goat cheese offer flecks of perkiness.

Photo / Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

This noodle salad has a just-right blend of cool crunch in the cucumber and fresh coriander; creamy avocado and peanut butter; and salty-tangy soy, sriracha and lime juice.

Picture / Babiche Martens

Lemon juice and oil get added to the cooking pot, meaning no dressing is required – the freekeh instead takes on the delicious flavours of both. Add fresh vegetables of your choosing to finish this simple, nutty salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sticky and fragrant chicken thighs meet a papaya salad that is light, zingy and a touch spicy in this recipe that lets you eat the rainbow.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Originally devised as an accompaniment to a dinner of barbecued meats, this six-ingredient grain salad is equally well suited to an office lunchtime. Blanching the broccoli helps keep it fresh and crunchy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dates and feta help draw out out the natural sweetness of the beetroot. A zoodle maker will make light work of cutting it into jewel-like strands, but a box grater will get the job done too. Season this one just before serving, to prevent it becoming watery.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy vegetables are all the more beautiful doused with a creamy satay sauce that can be made (meal-prepped) up to a week in advance.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bright bowl is the perfect excuse to celebrate the best produce spring has to offer. Or at least eat it for lunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A bit retro - in the most mouthwatering of ways - this combination of generously hunked smoked chicken, avocado, bacon and croutons club is essentially a club sandwich in salad form.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Orange and parsley lighten the more nutritionally dense aspects of this wholesome bowl. The flavours develop and meld together given a bit of time, perfect for a packed lunch.

The dressing is great with barbecued chicken and other salads. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spicy chorizo and ripened sun-dried tomatoes make this Mediterranean salad warming, even when eaten cold.

These falafels make for a wonderful vegetarian dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

Slightly tangy and a little sour, tamarind makes a great base for a lively dressing to pour over herby falafels that come together quickly (and cleanly) in a food processor.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A fresh takeaway favourite, poke bowls are actually relatively quick and simple to throw together yourself. Set the tuna aside to marinate while you prep the rest of the vegetables.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A handful of crispy noodles brings the crunch factor to this special salad. You might think steak is too flash for an everyday lunch, but it’s sliced thinly, so you can stretch it across a couple of serves without feeling stingy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Is a stir fry a salad? This packed-with-flavour bowl of greens tossed in herby dressing is so savvy and flavourful that you’ll make an exception.

Homemade croutons are the perfect crunchy accompaniment to this rustic-style salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Do you have bread that’s gone a bit stale? No, what you have are the raw materials for deliciously crunchy croutons that soak up every last bit of this protein-rich salad’s sharp flavours.

