These make for a banger of a breakfast, and flavour-packed sandwiches like this are a cornerstone of Matty Matheson’s new book.

Peanut butter and banana sandwiches were a staple in our household, and this is the newest and brightest version for you to make and pass down to your children and their children’s children. The bread is clutch for this. It has the perfect buttery, eggy goodness.

PAIN FARCE FRENCH TOAST RECIPE Serves 4 Prep time 1 day

1⅓ cups heavy cream 1⅓ cups heavy cream 6 eggs 6 eggs ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar 1 Tbsp vanilla extract 1 Tbsp vanilla extract 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp ground cinnamon ⅓ cup unsalted butter, melted ⅓ cup unsalted butter, melted Kosher salt Kosher salt 8 2.5cm-thick slices challah or brioche bread 8 2.5cm-thick slices challah or brioche bread 1 Tbsp unsalted butter, plus more for cooking 1 Tbsp unsalted butter, plus more for cooking 3 slightly unripe bananas, sliced lengthwise and then in half 3 slightly unripe bananas, sliced lengthwise and then in half 1 cup mascarpone 1 cup mascarpone 1 cup Nutella 1 cup Nutella

In a large bowl, combine the cream, the eggs, ¼ cup of the sugar, the vanilla, cinnamon, melted butter, and a pinch of salt. Then, soak all of your bread for a minute and really get it covered all over.

In a large pan over medium heat, add the remaining ¼ cup sugar with 2 tablespoons of water. We’re going to make a caramel.

Allow the mixture to come to boil, after 5 minutes the caramel will start to color at the edges. Gently whisk this for another 5 minutes, until the caramel begins to get darker. Turn off the heat and whisk in your remaining 1 tablespoon butter, bringing the mixture to a simmer.

Turn your heat to the lowest setting and gently add the bananas, cut-side down, and cook on low for 2 minutes. Immediately remove from the heat and make sure this doesn’t burn.

In a cast-iron pan, throw a little knob of butter. After it melts, start cooking your French toast in batches for 3 minutes on each side. Transfer each piece to a plate and keep that cast-iron buttery.

To assemble, take your French toast and add a swipe of mascarpone, some bananas, and a few tablespoons of the Nutella. Top with another piece of French toast. Cut off the two short sides, slice lengthwise, and cut into thirds to create six small squares, or just cut it in half and eat. Repeat for the other three sandwiches.

Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson, $55, published by Murdoch Books.

