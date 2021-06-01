Dumpling wrappers always seem to come in packets of 100. So use what you need then freeze the rest for another occasion. Keep these dumplings simple; the flavours will infuse from the broth, turning this into a memorable, fresh meal.
DUMPLING AND VEGETABLE BOWLS
Serves 4
Dumplings 1 Tbsp olive oil 200g mushrooms, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 cup finely shredded cabbage 1 tsp sesame oil ¼ cup chopped chives 16 dumpling wrappers
Broth 3 cups vegetable stock 1 knob ginger, sliced 1 tsp each soy, sesame oil and fish sauce ½ onion, roughly chopped 1 red chilli, sliced 300g fresh noodles 1 bunch broccolini ½ cup coriander leaves
- First, make the dumplings. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the mushrooms and garlic, cooking for 10 minutes or until softened. Add the cabbage and cook down. Drain the mixture through a sieve, removing any excess liquid. Place the vegetables, sesame oil and chives into a small bowl and combine well. Place a heaped teaspoon of mixture into the centre of a dumpling wrapper. Rub the edges with a little water and press together. Continue with the remaining wrappers. Set aside.
- Make the broth in a large pot. Pour in the stock, ginger, soy, sesame oil, fish sauce, onion and chilli, slowly bringing to a simmer for 15 minutes. Add a little extra stock or water if needed. Poach the dumplings in the broth for a few minutes or until they rise to the top. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Add the noodles to the broth and then add the broccolini. When both are cooked through, add the dumplings back to the pot, heating through gently.
- Serve hot in bowls with a little extra chilli and some coriander leaves.