A Simple Pan-Fried Flounder Recipe With Lemon & Capers

When eating, carefully remove the flesh from the bone, then lift the frame out to reveal another side of white goodness. You should be able to find whole flounder at a good fishmonger.
PAN-FRIED FLOUNDER WITH LEMON AND CAPERS RECIPE Serves 2
2 medium flounder Seasoned flour, to dust 20g butter 1 Tbsp oil 100g cherry tomatoes 2 Tbsp capers ¼ cup lemon juice Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Wash and dry the outside of the fish. Dust in flour.
- Heat the butter in a large frying pan (cook one at a time if necessary). Cook the fish for 5 minutes each side. Remove to a plate.
- To the same pan add the oil along with the tomatoes, capers and lemon juice, tossing until any little bits come away from the pan and the tomatoes are soft. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve the flounder with the tomatoes and capers.