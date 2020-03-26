Food & Drink

Lentil & Buckwheat Salad Bowl With Feta Dressing

By Angela Casley
Viva
Drizzle this salad with punchy goat's cheese and honey dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Enjoy the aroma of these spiced roasting vegetables while you prepare the other ingredients for this salad bowl. The goat feta adds a tasty punch to the dressing while pumpkin seeds provide crunch to contrast with the creamy avocado. If you can’t source all the ingredients, this recipe will still be delicious.

LENTIL & BUCKWHEAT BOWL RECIPE

Serves 4
Spice mix

1 tsp each of cumin oregano, paprika

½ tsp salt

Pinch cayenne pepper
Vegetables

1 kumara, unpeeled and cubed

2 carrots, unpeeled and sliced

1 cup cubed peeled pumpkin

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup cooked buckwheat

1 cup cooked lentils

2 cups rocket

1 avocado, quartered

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Dressing

50g goat feta

½ cup Greek yoghurt

¼ tsp paprika

2 tsp honey

2 Tbsp lemon juice or water
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line the baking tray with paper.
  2. Combine the spice rub ingredients in a small bowl.
  3. Place the kumara, carrots, pumpkin and garlic on the tray. Sprinkle over the spices, drizzle with oil and toss to combine, coating the vegetables well. Place into the oven for 25 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked through.
  4. Remove the vegetables from the oven and, while they are warm, toss through the buckwheat and lentils.
  5. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and stir well to combine.
  6. To serve, add the rocket to the vegetables, tossing through. Place salad into a large bowl, arranging the avocados around the outside. Drizzle with dressing and scatter the pumpkin seeds.

