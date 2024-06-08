There will never be leftovers.
Pickled red onions, salsa and guacamole are just a few other topping options. Just make it easy for yourself. For hungry folks add more brisket and chips.
BRAISED BRISKET NACHOS RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp oil 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, chopped ½ red pepper, diced ½ green chilli, chopped 2 tsp nacho spice 1 ½ cups passata 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 tsp brown sugar 1 cup chopped coriander 2-3 cups pulled brisket (see recipe below) 150-200g tortilla chips 1 ½ cups cheddar cheese
To serve 1 avocado, sliced 150g sour cream Few sliced green chillies Coriander leaves
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, pepper and chilli, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the spice. Add the passata, cherry tomatoes, sugar and chopped coriander, cooking for 5-8 minutes until slightly thickened.
- Stir through the brisket.
- Spread half the chips into a large baking dish. Top with the brisket mixture, then more chips and cheese. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until hot and golden.
- Serve hot with all your favourite toppings. I have used avocado, sour cream, chilli and extra coriander leaves.
BRAISING THE BRISKET 1 Tbsp oil 1.5-2kg piece beef brisket 8 shallots, peeled 8 cloves garlic, peeled 2 cups beef stock or beer 1 tsp each salt and pepper
- Preheat the oven to 150C.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot. Sear the beef for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place in a deep baking dish with the shallots, garlic and stock or beer, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Cover tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 3 hours, turning once. Continue to cook for 40 minutes to an hour or until a fork pulls the meat apart.