Braised Brisket Nachos Recipe

By Angela Casley
Serve these crunchy nachos with a good squeeze of lime. Photo / Babiche Martens

There will never be leftovers.

Pickled red onions, salsa and guacamole are just a few other topping options. Just make it easy for yourself. For hungry folks add more brisket and chips.

BRAISED BRISKET NACHOS RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

½ red pepper, diced

½ green chilli, chopped

2 tsp nacho spice

1 ½ cups passata

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 tsp brown sugar

1 cup chopped coriander

2-3 cups pulled brisket (see recipe below)

150-200g tortilla chips

1 ½ cups cheddar cheese
To serve

1 avocado, sliced

150g sour cream

Few sliced green chillies

Coriander leaves
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, pepper and chilli, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the spice. Add the passata, cherry tomatoes, sugar and chopped coriander, cooking for 5-8 minutes until slightly thickened.
  3. Stir through the brisket.
  4. Spread half the chips into a large baking dish. Top with the brisket mixture, then more chips and cheese. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until hot and golden.
  5. Serve hot with all your favourite toppings. I have used avocado, sour cream, chilli and extra coriander leaves.
BRAISING THE BRISKET

1 Tbsp oil

1.5-2kg piece beef brisket

8 shallots, peeled

8 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups beef stock or beer

1 tsp each salt and pepper
  1. Preheat the oven to 150C.
  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot. Sear the beef for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place in a deep baking dish with the shallots, garlic and stock or beer, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  3. Cover tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 3 hours, turning once. Continue to cook for 40 minutes to an hour or until a fork pulls the meat apart.

