It’s been a great year for cookbooks, with more to come. These are the New Zealand and international titles we’re adding to cart in 2024.

Mediterra: Recipes from the islands and shores of the Mediterranean

By Ben Tish (Bloomsbury, $60)

Mediterranean cooking is “a cuisine of the sun”, writes Ben Tish in the evocative introduction to Mediterra. “A cuisine of fragrance and flavour: olive oil, fresh herbs, ripe seasonal tomatoes, juicy stone fruits and oozy figs, sizzling garlic, crushed spices aromatic from roasting, the perfumed zest of orange, lemon and bergamot, smoky grilled meats served with flatbreads to mop up the juices and the freshest fish grilled over hot coals. This is the food I love.” The recipes in this book are those Ben cooks at home and at work, as well as the dishes he shares with friends, inspired by his travels across Europe, North Africa and the eastern shores, divided geographically into the main areas and islands. Find recipes like Lebanese seven-spice falafel; Burek with honey-roasted pumpkin, goat’s cheese and mint from Croatia; quince and honey tart from Syria and much more.

Easy Wins: 12 flavour hits, 125 delicious recipes, 365 days of good eating

By Anna Jones (4th Estate, $60)

Award-winning cook, author and the “voice of modern vegetarian cooking” Anna Jones, whose previous books have included the best-selling One: Pot, Pan, Planet, A Modern Way to Eat, A Modern Way to Cook and The Modern Cook’s Year released Easy Wins in April. She’s based this cookbook around 12 key ingredients that most of us have in the fridge or pantry with a multitude of delicious recipes for each. There are chapters on olive oil, lemons, mustard, tahini and onion with flavour-packed recipes like cheese and pickle roast potatoes with chilli-dressed leaves; one pot pasta al limone, and crispy garlic egg-fried rice. Anna’s recipes are clear and easy to follow, and pack maximum flavour into deceptively simple dishes, turning pantry staples like butter beans and tinned tomatoes into a deeply satisfying dinner — just add feta.

Cook the book: Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More from a Quiet Kitchen

By Nici Wickes (Bateman books, $50)

A follow-up to her 2022 book A Quiet Kitchen, the seed of which took root during lockdown and isolation, when Nici was living alone on Waiheke and found solace through cooking and eating simple dishes, More from a Quiet Kitchen offers readers more uncomplicated yet delicious recipes (stone fruit galette ; roast chicken on rice with broth). Nici also pens her thoughts on the “challenges of modern living”, from loneliness and self-esteem to middle age. She says of the book: “After I’d finished A Quiet Kitchen I kept on writing, creating more recipes (that mostly serve one) and reflecting on a life of solo living in a small seaside community and the challenges we all face in modern living — being too busy, navigating mid-age, grappling with loneliness and more. I wanted to create more incredible recipes to ensure you get the most out of life, both in and outside of the kitchen.” Nici was an early recipes editor at Viva and there are lots of her recipes to be discovered in the archives.

Cook the author:

Tipo 00 - The Pasta Cookbook

By Andreas Papadakis (Murdoch Books, $55)

Named after his Melbourne all-day pasta restaurant Tipo 00, this new cookbook from Andreas Papadakis encapsulates all the favourite dishes from the restaurant, like the gnocchi with duck and porcini ragu and the asparagus ravioli with parmesan cream, and its famous “Tipomisu”. The book is filled with images from the restaurant, from the dining room to the chefs in the kitchen, making it a special keepsake for fans of its food. Andreas has included a chapter on how to make pasta at home so readers can nail the basics, including a recipe for master pasta dough which can be used across many of the book’s recipes. The quality of flour is paramount and as the book’s name suggests, Andreas uses 00 flour, which is the most finely milled. The recipes are divided into long pasta; filled pasta; risotto; home classics (like midnight spaghetti); not pasta and dessert. Being mostly restaurant dishes, these pasta recipes are fairly advanced, so keep it in mind for the pasta master in your life.

Cook the book:

More Salad

By Two Raw Sisters (Allen & Unwin, $50)

This is the fifth cookbook from Christchurch-based sisters Margo Flanagan and Rosa Power, who “love sharing recipes that make all eaters feel great”. More Salad is a collection of their favourite salads, and a follow-up to their popular book Salad, with 70+ recipes designed to work as guides that can be subbed and swapped for ingredients that are in season, or those you actually like eating. The recipes are divided into 15 minutes and under; 30 minutes and under; work lunches; meals and entertaining showstoppers. Try your hand at recipes like cabbage with yoghurt and chilli oil; turmeric satay rice bowls and kūmara with creamy kale and smoky tempeh. There’s also a dessert section with dairy-free recipes like olive oil chocolate mousse with sea salt, and coffee parfait with salty almonds and chocolate. Better living everyone.

Ela! Ela! To Turkey and Greece, a journey home through food

By Ella Mittas (Murdoch Books $40)

Melbourne-based chef and writer Ella Mittas says the recipes in her book Ela! Ela! are a mix of things she “saw, ate and was taught” in Australia, Greece and Turkey. The chapters come with introductions and photographs by Ella. This cookbook is a heartfelt tribute to Greek and Turkish cuisine, with recipes that blend tradition with modern twists. Ella shares personal stories and cooking insights, making the dishes accessible to both novice and experienced cooks. With beautiful photography and storytelling, the book invites readers to explore the diverse and delicious world of Aegean food, from hearty mains to delightful desserts.

Cook the book:

Gennaro’s Verdure: Big and bold recipes to pack your plate with vege

By Gennaro Contaldo (Pavilion Books, $50)

Gennaro Contaldo is an Italian chef, restaurateur, and author known for his expertise in Italian cuisine - he’s also well known as Jamie Oliver’s mentor and for his work on the BBC series Two Greedy Italians alongside Antonio Carluccio. He has authored several cookbooks, including Passione, Gennaro’s Italian Year, and Panetteria, sharing his love for Italian food with a global audience. With Gennaro’s Verdure, the focus is on vegetables, and packing them into a selection of appealing recipes. Separated by colour, Gennaro cooks with green vegetables, red, sunshine and purple veges, transforming them into dishes with an Italian twist like asparagus carbonara; spinach ‘plumcake’; chard calzone and pumpkin gnocchi.

Cook the book:

Seriously Delicious

By Polly Markus (Allen & Unwin NZ, $50)

New Zealand home cook and Instagram star Polly Markus is known for her flavour-packed food that’s just as good for a weeknight dinner as it is for a shared lunch with friends. Seriously Delicious is her second book after the bestselling Miss Polly’s Kitchen cookbook in 2022, with more than 70 recipes. Try your hand at her prawn harissa and tomato pasta; creamy chicken, sundried tomato and leek filo pie or turmeric and lemongrass fish stir fry. “The recipes in this book are written with a big emphasis on flavour,” Polly says in the introduction. “I’ve really tried to push the boundaries without going too far. My aim? To inspire you to make restaurant-quality food in your own home.” Challenge accepted.

Islas: A celebration of Tropical cooking

By Yasmin Newman (published by Chronicle Books)

Islas is a vibrant exploration of the food of the Philippines. Through beautiful photography and engaging storytelling, Yasmin invites readers on a journey through the archipelago’s regional cuisines, capturing the essence of Filipino food culture. The book is organised by region, showcasing the distinct flavours and ingredients that define each area. From the iconic adobo to lesser-known dishes like kinilaw, Islas provides an in-depth look at the country’s culinary heritage. Yasmine, a Filipino-Australian writer and photographer, blends personal anecdotes with historical context, offering a comprehensive guide to Philippine cuisine, plus it’s lovely to look at.

Le Sud: Recipes from Provence - Alpes - Cote D’azur

By Rebekah Peppler (published by Chronicle Books)

Spanning the Southern Alps in the north to the French Mediterranean in the south, the Rhône River to the west, and Italy along its eastern border, the food of Le Sud is dynamic and exciting. James Beard Book Award finalist Rebekah Peppler has encapsulated the charm and deliciousness of the region with her cookbook Le Sud, accompanied by gorgeous photography from Joann Pai. Le Sud’s beautiful pages make it a great gift for Francophiles (find it at Tessuti in Auckland) with the imagery transporting you to France. Try your hand at recipes like pink peppercorn-marinated goat’s cheese; strawberry gateaux and a Provencal cheese plate. Alongside recipes are little sidebars of extra info, documenting wines to drink alongside, travel tips and titbits into the culture.

What Can I Bring?

By Sophie Hansen (published by Allen & Unwin NZ, $55)

From Australian “contemporary country cook” Sophie Hansen, What Can I Bring offers a collection of versatile and practical recipes perfect for sharing. The book is divided by the seasons and each chapter features dishes suitable for various occasions, from casual gatherings to more formal events - or “things to eat with one hand”; “something for morning tea”; “crowd pleasers” and “potluck dinners”. Sophie’s approachable style and emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients make this a go-to resource for anyone looking to bring something delicious to the table, whether it’s a crunchy broccoli salad, a goat’s cheese, pickle and dill tart or a plum and ricotta crostata. Each recipe is thoughtfully crafted, with suggestions for adapting dishes to suit different tastes and dietary needs.

JoyFull

By Radhi Devlukia-Shetty (published by Simon & Schuster)

JoyFull by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty is a cookbook that celebrates plant-based eating with more than 125 recipes designed to “nourish both body and soul”. Radhi, a self-taught cook and nutritionist, offers dishes like vege frittata muffins, Mexican lasagna, and sweet potato, cauliflower, and cashew curry. The book also includes wellness practices such as skincare routines and meditations, promoting a holistic approach to wellbeing. With vibrant photography and mindful cooking tips, JoyFull encourages readers to embrace joy through wholesome food and daily rituals. “What you eat - along with your daily habits and the thoughts you think - has the ability to completely transform every aspect of your health”, says Radhi.

More food and drink

From sparkling restaurants to top chefs.

The best new Auckland food openings of 2024, from restaurants to bars and delis. The 20+ new Auckland eateries to have on your radar.

New Zealand Foodies on the best breakfast they’ve eaten this year. From Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan to top chef Ben Bayly and Lazy Susan’s Anna King Shahab, food experts share the breakfast dishes that had an impact this year.

Viva’s Top 50 Auckland restaurants for 2023. Viva’s resident food experts, dining out editor Jesse Mulligan and deputy editor Johanna Thornton select Auckland’s best restaurants.

First Look: Chef Wallace Mua on new Auckland restaurant Trivet and cooking for the All Blacks. Chef Wallace Mua on full-circle moments, touring with the All Blacks, and the philosophy behind his new restaurant, Trivet.