Ask An Expert: ‘I’m A Hot Mess In The Kitchen! How Can I Make Mealtimes Easier?’

Polly Markus of Miss Polly’s Kitchen helps a reader rein in their culinary chaos.

Q: “I love to cook but my friends and family tell me I’m the messiest, most disorganised home cook they’ve ever met. Apparently, I spend too much at the supermarket, use too many ingredients, virtually every pot and pan in the kitchen, and I’m wasteful. I’d love to know some tricks of the trade when it comes to efficiently managing a kitchen and preparing for the week ahead. What tips could you give me so dinner time is a little easier for me (and my poor housemates)?”

A: Believe it or not, you’re not alone with these issues! Many of my friends and colleagues struggle with the same things.

I have a few strategies that I rely on to keep my kitchen (and my budget) under control. A well-run kitchen is all about planning ahead, cleaning as you go, and prepping meals. Also, learning a few one-pan or tray-bake recipes can be a lifesaver.

The first rule I learned in the kitchen as a kid was to clean as I go — it makes the cooking process so much smoother. Having an empty dishwasher to load as you cook saves a lot of time. Rinse your large dishes and stack them neatly next to the sink. You can then quickly wash, dry, and put them away while dinner is cooking.

I also find it useful to keep a scrap bowl next to the chopping board for all the offcuts and rubbish. It keeps the work surface clear of food scraps.

A tip my dad gave me is to keep a small plate next to the stove for any utensils you’re using. That way, you can rest the utensils on the plate and avoid getting food all over the countertop.

Before heading to the supermarket, I always make a list that covers a few days’ worth of cooking, so I don’t have to shop every single day. Think about which meals you want to make at home and how many people you’ll be feeding.

When planning your meals, consider what ingredients you’ll need for each one and how they can be used in other meals for the week. This will reduce food waste and keep costs down, especially if you buy seasonal produce.

Stick to your list, and remember, don’t go shopping on an empty stomach — you’ll end up with a trolley full of things you don’t need. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If you’re hosting, plan meals that can be made in advance. The less prep you need to do when your guests are there, the more relaxed you’ll feel.

I often make a salad ahead of time and leave it in the fridge (without the dressing until serving). If you’re using a marinade, make it the day before and start marinating your protein or veges.

A slow-cooked meal is also a great option — apart from browning the meat, you just need to throw everything into the pot and leave it to cook for the day.

As for meal prep, it’s an absolute must! I can’t stress enough how much time and money it saves. Spend some time on the weekend prepping ingredients for the week ahead. Cook a large batch of grains (like quinoa, rice, pasta), chop some veges to mix in, and cook enough protein for a few days.

Alternatively, make a large dish that freezes well and can be portioned out for the week — pasta bakes and curries work well for this.

Lastly, keep your pantry stocked with staples like canned tomatoes, beans, coconut milk, curry pastes, dried spices, pasta and rice, and frozen veges. This makes it easy to mix up the flavours in your meals, so you don’t get bored eating the same thing every day.

Polly Markus is the cook behind the popular Instagram account Miss Polly’s Kitchen (@Miss_polly’s_kitchen) and the author of the cookbook For the Love of Eating. When she’s not cooking up a storm she works as a commercial real estate agent.