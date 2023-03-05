Ask An Expert: ‘Will My Hard-Partying Days Affect My Future Health?’

Epigenetic health coach Bede Skinner tackles one reader’s burning question.

Q: “I’m in my late 30s and starting to worry that my little memory slip-ups and waning energy levels are a sign of things to come. I partied hard through my 20s, regularly drinking (and doing other things), along with many late nights.

Although I’m relatively healthy now, I’m terrified of the damage I’ve done to myself and worried I’ll go the same way as my dad, who was recently diagnosed with dementia. Is it possible to reverse any self-inflicted damage, slow down the signs of ageing, and vastly improve my chances of a healthy future?”

A: Hey, we’ve all been there, partying hard when we are young, myself included. But I believe if you provide your body with the right environment, it can heal. That is things like good nutrition, prioritising your sleep, targeting your stress, relaxing more, regular movement, drinking plenty of water, socialising, and having a strong purpose and a positive mindset.

Memory slip-ups are normal, and might just be related to a lack of being present, busyness and feeling rushed, which are all topics for another day. But often we are quick to lump forgetfulness, tiredness, aches and pains with the ageing process. I believe that these are small signs that things are perhaps not quite right. And if we don’t learn to listen to them and make some changes, long-term we have a higher chance of developing chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, and heart disease.

Most experts agree that chronic diseases are at least 80 per cent caused by our lifestyle and environment. We only need to look at the populations who inhabit the areas around the world known as the Blue Zones for proof. Here people live for a very long time and have a much lower incidence of chronic diseases like dementia. They are naturally forced to live a healthy lifestyle because of where they live. They are exposed to less processed convenience foods, they move more, are less stressed, are more family-oriented, and have strong community ties, as well as a higher purpose.

So the great news is, you don’t have to be held to ransom by your genetics, and this can be explained by the science known as epigenetics. This is how our lifestyle and environment affect the expression of our genes, rather than the actual genes themselves. Our lifestyle and environment regularly communicate to our genes, and can actually turn them on or off. Cool, huh? You have that power.

In relation to your dad, just because something like dementia is in your family, this doesn’t mean you will get it. There is a great saying in the epigenetic world: “Your genes load the gun, but it’s your lifestyle that pulls the trigger.”

Is it possible to reverse the damage and slow down the effects of ageing? Absolutely. You just have to give your body the right conditions to thrive. If you consistently eat right, stress less, move more, love lots, sleep right, and keep those good genes turned on, you will go a long way to vastly improving your chances of a healthy future.

Bede Skinner is an epigenetic health coach and founder of Livfull.