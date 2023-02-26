Ask An Expert: ‘Should I Be Wearing Blue-Light Glasses?’

Aaron Chin, optometrist and head of optometry for Oscar Wylee, answers one reader’s question about irritating eye strain.

Q: I work on a computer all day and I find after a few hours my eyes feel dry and tired. Should I be getting blue-light glasses? And what else can I do to help this problem?

A: This is a very common complaint our patients present with on a daily basis, even more frequently in recent years with an increase in working from home.

We know for a fact that blue light is emitted from sources like computer screens, artificial lighting and the sun, and some studies have suggested that blue light can affect our sleep patterns and work performance (*). Some other research also suggests that blue light may be harmful to the eyes and be associated with conditions like macular degeneration (**).

There are generally two main types of blue light filter glasses: ones that have a blue light filter applied as a coating to the glasses (which have a blue-ish reflection on the surface that some people may find distracting) and blue light filters that are built into the material of the lens.

At Oscar Wylee we use a blue light filter that is built into the lens, which also includes protection from ultraviolet light radiation, which we know can be harmful to the eyes and the skin around the eyes. Our blue light filter comes with a complementary anti-glare coating to reduce reflections that may come off your computer screen and other reflective surfaces in your workspace.

I would strongly recommend you visit your optometrist for a comprehensive assessment of whether blue-light glasses would assist in your case and also assess and manage if you have dry eyes, a common condition that is exacerbated by prolonged screen use and is seen to affect 75 per cent of some populations.

Another solution I suggest to my patients is to take breaks from the computer with the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes of using the computer, spend 20 seconds and focus your eyes 20 metres away to help them relax. Stay hydrated and avoid working directly under or around air conditioning units and fans and always follow the professional advice of your trusted optometrist.

* Guarana, CL, Barnes, CM, & Ong, WJ (2021). The effects of blue-light filtration on sleep and work outcomes. Journal of Applied Psychology, 106(5), 784–796

** Margrain TH, Bolton M, Marshall J, Sliney DH (2004). Do blue light filters confer protection against age-related macular degeneration? Progress in Retinal Eye Research, 23(5), 523-521