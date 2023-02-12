Ask An Expert: ‘How Do I Grow A Great Moustache?’

Founder of New Zealand grooming tools brand TAME, Nik McIntosh, answers one reader’s question about how to grow a killer mo’.

Q: I know patience is a virtue when it comes to good facial hair, but I’m after some really sound advice for moustache growth and maintenance. Any tips from someone who’s done it?

A: Firstly, you’re right, when it comes to growing a moustache, the key is to be patient. Some people’s facial hair grows quickly, and others’ not so much. Everyone who rocks a beard or moustache has gone through the awkward phase of looking a bit scruffy. It’s the ones who push through who separate themselves from everyone else.

Grow a beard at the beginning; this will make the early stages of growing a moustache less pronounced. After a month or so, trim the rest of your beard down to stubble and then once your mo’ is at a length where it will look okay by itself, shave the rest of your facial hair off. Or keep the stubble, whatever floats your boat.

You must understand your limitations, too. Some people can grow glorious moustaches, and others can be wispy. But there are plenty of examples out there of men with different hair-growing capabilities rocking a mo’ and pulling it off. Understand what style of moustache suits your face and style it accordingly.

Once you’ve got your dream mo’, you’ll need to put in a bit of effort to maintain it. Don’t use styling products that contain alcohol or other harsh chemicals, as these can dry out your skin and hair, making it harder for your moustache to grow.

Keep it clean. Regularly wash and condition your moustache to remove any dirt, oil, and debris that could be clogging the hair follicles and preventing growth. Beard oils can help to hydrate your skin and keep your moustache looking healthy and shiny. Brush your moustache regularly with a brush or comb and trim it regularly too to maintain the shape and prevent split ends.

Lastly, bask in its glory and the compliments you’ll get for rocking it. I have random people walk up to me in the street to compliment me on mine.

The tools for moustache maintenance