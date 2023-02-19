Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘How Do I Switch To A Natural Deodorant?’

Dear Beauty Editor,

I’m keen to switch to natural deodorant but I’m nervous about the sweat and the stink. Do you have any product recommendations to get me started?

From,

Sweaty Betty

Dear Sweaty Betty,

You have come to the right place, I am a huge fan of natural deodorants. Many years ago I would die on the hill of Mitchum antiperspirant but decided one day to see what would happen if I switched to something natural, and do you know what, I’ve never looked back.

To be honest, the first couple of weeks can be a bit rough... If you’ve been using antiperspirant your whole life, it will feel weird to sweat again. Antiperspirants contain aluminium, which works to stop the flow of sweat from the skin’s ducts and prevent it from reaching the surface.

Natural deodorants are aluminium-free and don’t stop you from sweating; instead, they contain odour-neutralising and anti-bacterial ingredients such as magnesium, baking soda, probiotics and essential oils to help keep you feeling fresh while letting your skin do its natural thing — sweat.

So you may feel quite sweaty when you first switch to a natural formula, but you should find that after a couple of weeks, the sweat levels will start to balance out as your body finishes its detox. Australian company Kind-ly, which is also my favourite natural deodorant brand of all time, has a product that actually helps speed up the detox process, using activated charcoal, bentonite clay and colloidal silver to assist in drawing out impurities and eliminating odour-causing bacteria.

But a detox product is definitely not necessary; you can just switch and see what happens — you'll likely be fine. There are so many natural deodorants on the market these days, at a range of prices, so you might need to do a bit of trialling until you find a firm favourite.

If you notice that your skin reacts, stop using the product immediately. Some people are sensitive to baking soda and/or essential oils, but there are plenty of options out there for sensitive skin too.

Love,

Lucy

Beauty editor-approved natural deodorants