The Best Beauty Products Of 2022

As a beauty editor, new skincare, makeup, body and hair products arrive on my doorstep every week. And yes, that is most certainly as fun as it sounds. But I’ve been in this game for 15 years now and that’s meant I’ve become pretty discerning when it comes to new things.

I often fall in love with products but need to make space in my beauty routine to trial new ones — because that’s part of the job — but I know something is really, really good when I keep reaching for it time and time again, despite the newness on my shelves.

Here’s a roundup of the best products that crossed my desk in 2022; the ones that have earned a permanent place in my bathroom, on my bedside table and in my bag.

I can be pretty neglectful when it comes to my hair, possibly because I have fine, wavy hair that doesn’t love a leave-in product. When I spritz this mist into clean wet hair, it does the best job of defining my waves and reducing frizz, while protecting it from any heat styling that may or may not happen later. I never used to let my hair dry naturally, but this light-weight spray actually makes a huge difference to the way my hair dries, and I can’t feel the product once it’s in (which is a big win for me).

Sleep masks really are a wonderful product for lazy people as you can apply them as your only layer of skincare to clean skin and get loads of skin-loving benefits. Alternatively, a sleep mask can be the final step in a multi-product routine to help lock in all those layers of goodness. The Emma Lewisham Sleeping Mask has the most nostalgic scent, so it’s lovely to apply, and my skin always feels much more hydrated come morning. I absolutely adore the light lilac colour of the cream itself, too.

I have a very high bar when it comes to face sunscreen, and I don’t really accept less than total perfection. From the first time I applied this recently released formula, I knew I’d found a winner. The cream itself is a slightly beige colour, which works really well for my skin tone but I’m yet to see it on anyone with dark skin. It does rub in clear, however, leaving an almost pearlescent sheen to the skin which is fabulous under makeup or for wearing when you want a little something-something but don’t want the coverage of a foundation. It’s completely non-greasy and dries to the touch in seconds. I cannot fault it.

I’ve always loved the idea of an Aesop scent but had never found one that truly felt right on me, until I discovered Eidesis. It’s spicy, woody and masculine, but not so much that you feel like you’re wearing your dad’s cologne. You know that feeling when you hug someone who smells really really good and it’s almost as if that’s just the way they smell? Like a pheromone thing. That’s how I feel about this scent.

I need to put aside more time to look after the skin on my body because, like many of us, my face is always the priority. Tronque’s whole M.O. is that we should be nourishing the skin below the neck as well as we do the above, and this body oil is a beautiful new addition to the body-care range. The bottle is nice and weighty, so it feels super-luxe from the get-go, and the oil itself is lightly scented with citrus, which is really refreshing. The oil dries beautifully and can be used on its own or on top of your moisturiser or body butter when your skin needs some extra nourishment. I love that it also contains vitamin C, which is a skincare staple for me.

If you’re low-maintenance when it comes to your skincare routine and prefer to keep it brief, Mutual Skincare is a brand worth checking out. The New Zealand company is based around producing a single lotion with boosters added in accordance with your unique skincare needs. Simply fill in the online survey tool on the Mutual Skincare website and a hydrating lotion containing personalised active ingredients is then formulated just for you. You can retake the survey each time your lotion runs out to ensure you’re getting the right ingredients for your skin as it changes and evolves with time and the seasons. Most importantly, it feels lovely to use, has a beautiful texture and it offers a really simple way to get active ingredients into your routine without having to use multiple products.

I am fairly new to vitamin A, having tried a few brands in the past but never actually sticking to it. However, RAAIE’s Yellow Moonbeam Elixir very quickly became a regular part of my routine once I got my hands on it. It contains encapsulated retinal, which is much gentler on the skin than retinol (another form of vitamin A), and it’s also formulated with locally sourced botanicals including rosehip, harakeke and native sea algae. The colour of the lotion itself is yellow, which seems bizarre at first, but when you apply it to your skin it melts in instantly and you’re left with an immediate radiant finish. Such a shame that it’s a night-time-only product! I am almost at the bottom of my first bottle and very much looking forward to cracking open the next one.

Dermalogica is famous for its Daily Microfoliant and this new version is very similar, but instead of using rice powder as the exfoliating property, Milkfoliant is formulated with oat and coconut extracts, along with AHAs and BHAs to gently slough away dead skin. Like the original, it’s a powder which turns into a silky cream when mixed with water and rubbed into the skin. So, for anyone looking for something really light to exfoliate with regularly, this one is worth considering.

The Facialist, an Auckland-based holistic facial studio founded by skin expert Ashleigh Scott, has recently released its first in-house product, Glow Oil. The oil is a reformulation of the face elixir which was previously launched under the Tribeca brand, and since it disappeared off shelves, Ashleigh’s clients had been begging for its return. So, it’s back and better than ever with vitamins A, C and E along with essential fatty acids to help support skin healing and cell renewal, and plump up the skin. When my skin is feeling a bit blah during the day and I’m working from home, I love patting a bit of this oil on for an instant bit of shine and glow, and of course, it’s great to use a night as the last step in your routine.

I go nuts for a good oil cleanser; it’s my go-to formula for removing makeup and other grime at the end of the day, and balms work in much the same way. I was given this cleansing balm to try prior to interviewing Trinny London founder Trinny Woodall, and it was love at first cleanse. It pumps out in a thick, jelly-like texture, but it melts into the skin just like an oil as soon as it’s massaged in. I love to apply this just before I get into the shower then let it sit on my skin for a minute before emulsifying the balm with water and washing it off. The emulsification is key to the success of this, as it means there’s no residue left on your skin afterwards, but it still feels delightfully soft and clean. She may have become famous as a fashion icon, but Trinny certainly knows how to do skincare.