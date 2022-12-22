Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘Is Nail Slugging Worth It?’

Dear Beauty Editor,

Does nail slugging really work?

From,

New to TikTok

Dear New to TikTok,

Nail slugging is one of the latest beauty crazes to take over TikTok.

It follows along a similar vein to face or body slugging, whereby a thick, balm-like layer of product like petroleum gel is applied over skin- or body-care products to provide an additional layer of hydration and lock in all the goodness underneath.

Geared towards those wanting to grow stronger, healthier nails, nail slugging involves applying a cuticle oil like Essie Nail Care Apricot Oil Cuticle Treatment, $25, to nail beds, followed by a thicker moisturiser on top — like Aquaphor Healing Ointment Skin Protectant, $13.

If the thought of slugging with a petroleum-based product gives you the ick, any cosseting hand cream will do. Viva loves the Aesop Aromatique Hand Balm, $43, which is laced with skin-softening emollient ingredients alongside mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar atlas to care for cuticles.

Healthy cuticles = healthy nails, so caring for both can mean less chance of them splitting or cracking as well as minimising the risk of infection, inflammation, redness or puffiness around the cuticle area. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Love,

Ashleigh