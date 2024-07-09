Bookmark this recipe now. It’s sure to become a staple of your weeknight cooking.

Make this curry base and freeze in two or three containers for the next occasion. Here, I have added it to make a quick chicken curry recipe. I’d recommend serving with hot rice and pull-apart roti.

HOMEMADE CURRY SAUCE Makes 6 cups

Sauce 3 large onions, chopped 3 large onions, chopped 4 cloves garlic, crushed 4 cloves garlic, crushed 3 cm piece ginger, grated 3 cm piece ginger, grated ½ cup flavourless oil ½ cup flavourless oil 2 tsp cumin, coriander, salt, turmeric 2 tsp cumin, coriander, salt, turmeric Pinch chilli powder Pinch chilli powder 4 cups boiling water 4 cups boiling water 800g tin chopped tomatoes 800g tin chopped tomatoes

Chicken curry ¼ cup flavourless oil ¼ cup flavourless oil 1 onion, chopped 1 onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic, crushed 4 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp each paprika, turmeric, cumin, coriander 1 tsp each paprika, turmeric, cumin, coriander 400g chicken thighs, chopped 400g chicken thighs, chopped 2 medium potatoes, peeled and blanched 2 medium potatoes, peeled and blanched 2 cups curry base (recipe above) 2 cups curry base (recipe above) 1 cup chopped coriander 1 cup chopped coriander

To serve Roti and rice

Place a little of the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes to soften. Add the cumin, coriander, salt, turmeric, chilli, water, and remaining oil. Bring to a simmer for 45 minutes. Add the tomatoes and continue to cook for 30 minutes. Remove and cool enough to blend until smooth. Return to the pot and cook for a further 20 minutes. Your curry sauce is now ready to use. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the diced chicken, browning all over. Add the spices and potatoes, stirring to combine well. If it is sticking to the bottom pour in a little water to get all the bits from the base. Add the curry base and simmer for 15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Add coriander and season. Serve hot with rice or roti.

More mid-week dinners

Think oodles of noodles and quick-to-make pasta.

Stovetop ramen. A crispy fried egg makes a luscious topping to this delicious miso broth. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Barbecue chicken banh mi. This bready serving is tangy (see: lime dressing) and warming (see: fresh chilli).

Aloo gobi. Get this started as soon as you walk in the door from work and it will be ready in 30 minutes.