Bookmark this recipe now. It’s sure to become a staple of your weeknight cooking.
Make this curry base and freeze in two or three containers for the next occasion. Here, I have added it to make a quick chicken curry recipe. I’d recommend serving with hot rice and pull-apart roti.
Makes 6 cups
Roti and rice
- Place a little of the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes to soften. Add the cumin, coriander, salt, turmeric, chilli, water, and remaining oil. Bring to a simmer for 45 minutes. Add the tomatoes and continue to cook for 30 minutes.
- Remove and cool enough to blend until smooth. Return to the pot and cook for a further 20 minutes. Your curry sauce is now ready to use.
- Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the diced chicken, browning all over. Add the spices and potatoes, stirring to combine well. If it is sticking to the bottom pour in a little water to get all the bits from the base.
- Add the curry base and simmer for 15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Add coriander and season.
- Serve hot with rice or roti.
