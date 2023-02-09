24 Courgette Recipes, Because They’re Abundant Right Now

You can do more than zoodle your courgettes. Grate them and throw them in some beetroot fritters, or a loaf with melty white chocolate chunks. Slice and toss them into a pasta salad that’s also got bits of soft, shredded mozzarella, or use them to mix up your tried-and-true potato salad. Here, you’ve got options (even if you want to use the spiraliser).

The tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes.

Squeezing the water from the courgettes will ensure your fritters aren’t soggy. You’ll be amazed at the amount you’ll get from them.

This pasta dish uses fresh simple ingredients to make a quick, delicious, no-fuss meal. Whatever shape pasta you have will suffice.

A Spanish frittata is always a winner. This recipe uses seasonal roasted peppers and courgettes and is delicious served at room temperature along with a simple tomato salad and crusty bread.

Eat this loaf warm to really enjoy the soft melted chocolate, so gooey and delicious. If you leave it for a day or two, simply warm a slice in the microwave and spread a good dollop of butter on top.

This frittata makes for a tasty gluten-free meal served warm or at room temperature with a side salad. The addition of the pumpkin crust makes this recipe a more substantial version of your typical frittata.

This pasta salad recipe is a change from the usual saucy numbers, but equally as delicious with the soft, shredded mozzarella folded through. Nobody likes the thought of a pile of dishes at the end of dinner, so this meal is perfect because it takes minimum effort and creates minimal mess.

This courgette dish is light and refreshing, plus it’s easily whipped up in just a few minutes. Feel free to add an extra clove or two of garlic if you’re a garlic lover.

Cut yourself a big slice to take for lunch and add a dollop of your favourite chutney along with a piece of crusty bread.

Leave all those creamy sauces behind and go for the simple, fresh flavours of this spaghetti dish. Pair pasta with prawns, a hint of lemon and greens. The addition of roasted tomatoes takes it to a delicious new level.

The best part about these stacks: You can easily change up the ingredients — a slice of avocado, a piece of spicy chorizo or fresh tomato.

Put summer’s abundance of fresh corn and courgettes to good use in this delicious dish, which is also perfect for using up last night’s leftover roast chicken.

Raid the vege patch to get your hands on covetable courgette flowers. They are a real treat stuffed with ricotta cheese, fried to perfection and drizzled with honey.

It doesn’t get much healthier than this. This gluten and dairy-free salad stars plenty of spiraled raw vegetables, crunchy nuts and seeds and a simple dressing. Serve alongside barbecued meat or a freshly baked quiche.

Nothing beats a good fritter. The irresistible summer combination of corn and courgette strikes again in this tasty dish, which is delicious served with a side salad and a dollop of creme fraiche.

This is a great recipe to double and freeze for the coming months, or to give away to friends and family.

Asian grocers are a treasure trove of hard-to-find mushrooms, try a local farmers’ market, or grow your own.

Another winning fritter recipe is this one which sees courgette paired with semi-dried tomatoes and parmesan. Cook on the barbecue for a real summery touch.

For this salad, transform a very versatile tin of chickpeas into crunchy bites. They also work well in a coleslaw or add some spice to the chickpeas before you place them into the oven and eat as a healthy snack.

This polenta and chickpea bake will be a favourite on the menu for Meat-free Mondays. If you pour the tomato sauce over the polenta while hot, dinner will be on the table before you know it. A dollop of Greek yoghurt finishes it off with that delicious tangy taste.

These amazingly rich and delicious chocolate cakes contain zucchini as their secret ingredient, adding a certain moistness that chocolate cakes can sometimes lack. The best part? You can throw the ingredients together in less than 5 minutes.

Too simple for words, this warm tomato and courgette salad recipe is a meal in 10 minutes.

This is summer on a plate. Eggplant, courgettes and peppers are barbecued to perfection then rolled with basil and mozzarella to create yummy vegetarian pinwheels.

A little hint: If cooking your potatoes ahead of time, place them into a bowl of cold water. Squeeze in the juice of half a lemon and this will ensure they keep their colour. The same applies for the fennel.