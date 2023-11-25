Want A Summer Wardrobe Update? Try These 25 Sleek Sleeveless Tops

This list is proof that the world of sleeveless shirts is thriving right now. We’ve rounded up some of the best.

It’s a season of abbreviation — shorter shorts, sleeveless shirts. A good version of the latter needs no justification: it’s a practical choice as much as a simple style update.

It goes without saying that there are plenty of shirt options currently available. Why not try a fitted bodice-like singlet from local label Paris Georgia, a crush-pleated tank from rising designer Tess McCone of Su’mar, or a pointelle zipper from Wynn Hamlyn? Fashion assistant Annabel Dickson’s edit below spotlights these and some of our other favourites for summer. The beauty of them all? They’ll help you beat the heat.

