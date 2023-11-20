Welcome to Viva’s week of holiday gift guides, where we offer special, carefully selected ideas for what to buy your loved ones every day. Here, discover flamboyant, more-is-more presents that aren’t for the shrinking violet.

Is there that one person in your life who is unapologetically fabulous? The flamboyant, the extroverted, the walking peacock? These loud and proud gift ideas are perfect considerations for that hard-to-buy-for someone who prefers their gifts a little ‘extra’.

Luxurious textures and unique design details are what make these gift ideas ideal inspiration for the person who has a lust for bold design details, vivid colour and patterns that scream “Look at moi!”

From statement-making fashion to show-off art books and outrageous jewels, take your pick of this decadent assortment.

An Assouline tome is the ultimate luxury on any coffee table, and this gorgeous book is an ideal gift for someone with a soft spot for beautiful interiors.

Nineties wedged sandals have made a timely renaissance for summer, and this mock-croc cobalt blue pair from the local label is a stand-out gift for a stand-out style savant.

Pink! Bows! The year in fashion summarised into one great look. The gift of a party dress is a highly personal one; may we suggest a complementary gift of a bottle of champagne to ring the New Year in style?

What’s not to love about a luxurious sleep mask? The perfect gift to support plenty of beauty sleep.

Okay, this one is an investment for sure, but if you have the means then knock yourself out. This rare item is perfect for the person who likes their jewellery to dazzle.

A feather-trimmed coordinated set requires a personality with plenty of confidence and style.

A swimsuit for poolside or beach, this glorious number is the perfect option for someone who loves glamour every hour of the day.

Homeware stalwart Jonathan Adler’s designs are just right for a flamboyant spirit. From gorgeous plates to coasters, we particularly love the brand’s collection of vases.

Local fashion hero Zambesi has an assortment of great accessories that won’t break the budget but do fulfil the criteria of flamboyance.

A precious velvet jewellery box featuring a removable top layer, three-sectioned compartments and a cushioned ring holder.

For a festive entertainer, these cocktail glasses with skewers are a great addition to a liquor cabinet.

This local candle maker creates the most luxurious scents housed inside an equally glorious glass holder.

Gift a silk tie with a beautiful print for the person in your life who likes to add some personality to their 9-5 wardrobes.

The local jeweller is synonymous with a certain playful joie-de-vivre. For a piece of jewellery with plenty of fun, peruse the designer’s other great pieces.

Photographer Omar Victor Diop captures the spirit and beauty of Deauville, the seaside resort on the Normandy coast. A slice of luxury and travel for someone who is inspired by beautiful locations.

A long-line pleated skirt for every occasion, this special piece offers plenty of inspiration for someone who likes to stand out.

What’s not to love about a paisley-print shirt? The classic motif is rendered beautifully for the man who prefers some pizazz.

Bows had a significant moment this year, and for someone who loves a little whimsy with their look, this headband is perfect.

The local label has several look-at-me prints this season, but this lovely stripe dress strikes the right balance of colour and fun.

The hip Australian label is synonymous with whimsical, clashing prints. This boldly printed trouser option is for someone who likes both comfort and extravagance.

For the extroverted and artistic personality, you can’t go wrong with Marni’s distinctive use of colour and print.

Main Image: Photographer / Mara Sommer. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Karen Valerie from 62 Managemen. Hair and makeup / Shirley Simpson. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson. With thanks to Corban Estate Arts Centre.

